









Rumors of Travis Barker’s foot fetish have circulated the internet for months – and Kourtney Kardashian didn’t deny it on a recent podcast. Cleverly responding to the question without confirming the rumor, the reality star said she didn’t mind her feet getting extra ‘attention’.

The most affectionate couple award goes to… Kourtney and Travis Barker. The couple, who tied the knot in a Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored ceremony, have piled on the PDA. However, there’s one thing fans have picked up on: the occasional photo of Travis Barker caressing Kourtney Kardashian’s feet, leading to them to wonder if he has a foot fetish.

Speculations swept the internet, and the fan theories have never been proven nor denied. Kourtney has finally said her peace on the matter on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Kourtney ‘not mad’ if Travis Barker pays attention to her feet

Screenshot from Disney+ player – The Kardashians season 1 episode 7 Courtesy Disney+/Hulu

Podcast host Amanda Hirsch got down and dirty to ask about the months-long rumor that has made some fans a little uncomfortable.

“I mean, I have really cute feet,” Kourtney, 43, revealed during Tuesday’s episode.

“I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody.”

The Lemme founder noted that they “embrace” her tiny US size 5 feet, but remained tight-lipped on how involved they are in the bedroom.

Kourtney never explicitly admitted Travis Barker has a foot fetish, but she never denied it either. But the mom-of-three confirmed they too enjoy giving them a little more love. Overall consensus: they’re not anti-feet.

Every time the Barkers hinted at a foot fetish

Panchakarma cleanse

In season 1 episode 7 of The Kardashians, the couple underwent a Panchakarma cleanse to boost fertility. Their unusual cleanse required them to refrain from sex, caffeine, alcohol, sugar, or exercise in any form. Hoping to find a loophole, Kourtney and Travis asked whether feet were off-limits too.

Kris was practically left speechless when she heard the story.

The cleanse also aimed to prevent Kourtney’s experience with cold feet, which Travis was surprised by. “I don’t know how your feet are cold, I pay so much attention to your feet.”

Instagram posts

In previous Travis Instagram dumps, within a carousel of photos, he sneaked in an image of him clutching Kourtney’s toes at the end. Take a look:

View Instagram Post

View Instagram Post

If her feet are all he wants, then it’s Christmas every day for the Blink-182 drummer.

View Instagram Post

Khloé joked about the fetish

Younger sister Khloé appeared on the podcast in May 2022. She jokingly agreed with the internet over the rumored kink.

“Is there a foot fetish there?” Amanda asked.

Khloé’s response: “Looks like it,” though she went on to say that she’s not in the bedroom with them, so she can’t confirm or deny it.

“Believe it or not, but I’m not like Mr Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there’s a foot thing going on.”

Reality Titbit has reached out to Travis Barker’s representatives for comment.

