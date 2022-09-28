Kourtney reassures fans over cupping bruise - beauty secret Kardashians swear by











Kourtney Kardashian’s recent Instagram Story saw the TV star with an unusual circular bruise on her back. Don’t worry, it’s just from cupping therapy – one of the family’s many beauty secrets.

The Kardashians are huge beauty addicts. With multistep daily routines and their own skincare brands, no wonder the entire family has flawless skin.

Kourtney takes it a step further as she swears by a clean lifestyle with her mostly vegan and gluten-free diet. Remember that time her obsession with gluten-free both confused and irritated Scott Disick on KUWTK?

Her ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse to boost fertility on first The Kardashians season is proof the mom-of-three is willing to try any treatment for health benefits – and her skin is no exception.

The reality star, 43, shared a photo of herself on Instagram Story in which she had a circular purple bruise on her back. Setting the record straight, Kourtney Kardashian reassured fans it was just from cupping, before any concerns were raised.

Kourtney Kardashian clears any possible speculation over cupping bruise

Screenshot from official Hulu YouTube channel – The Kardashians Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu

Wearing a denim dress with matching arm warmers, Kourtney can be seen photographing LA’s Kia Forum next to her husband in her recent Story. It is the venue Travis was due to perform at for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Tuesday (September 27).

Her purple back bruise was clearly visible and to avoid any speculation, Kourtney annotated the photo with “cupping” featuring a large arrow pointing to the blemish.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have discussed cupping; Kim is a major fan of the healing therapy. Back when the Kardashians were still active on Snapchat, which was a long six years ago, the SKNN founder urged fans to try the alternative medicine for themselves.

Cupping is also available for the face, which Kim reportedly documented on Snapchat also. Hopefully, she didn’t have any purple rings on her face.

View Instagram Post

Cupping treatment explained

Still unsure what cupping is or what the benefits are from alternative therapies? Let us break it down.

During the procedure, therapists will put a flammable substance, such as alcohol or herbs, in a round glass cup and set it on fire. As the fire burns out and the air cools, the cup is placed on the skin and a vacuum will be created. Cups are left on the skin for around three minutes. They can be maneuvered around the skin for a massage-like effect.

Cupping is believed to draw fluid into the area; the bruising is due to broken blood vessels just beneath the skin, states Robert H. Shmerling, MD, of Havard Health Publishing.

The bruising fades away after a few days or weeks.

Advocates resort to the therapy to treat back and neck pain, sore muscles, and skin diseases such as acne and hives. There is, however, no sufficient scientific evidence to prove its effectiveness.

Skin expert Jamie Sherrill, aka Nurse Jamie, explains to Coveteur that cupping facials “encourage blood flow to the tissue and stimulates the lymphatic system to help reduce inflammation, which in turn smooths fine lines and wrinkles.”

Cupping facials use different-sized cups with the modern technique of a rubber pump, instead of fire, to create the vacuum.

“Almost immediately, you will feel your muscles start to relax and any facial tension melting away,” claims Nurse Jamie. You’ll also notice plumper, fuller skin right away.”

Kim, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jessica Alba are some of Jamie’s most loyal clients. However, it isn’t a custom practice for the everyday person.

So, would you give cupping a shot?

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK