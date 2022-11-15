Kourtney still wants her and Travis' love to 'destroy each other completely'











Kourtney Kardashian has reminisced on the early stages of her romance with Travis Barker, as she wished her husband a happy birthday. The star also included a sweet note she had written to him over their relationship.

Travis celebrated his 47th birthday on November 14. As messages and tributes poured in for the drummer, fans loved seeing Kourtney’s message.

Additionally, the reality star tagged him in a sweet letter posted via her Instagram stories, which the 43-year-old had written to him during the early stages of their relationship. She penned the handwritten note in February last year.

Kourtney wants their romance to ‘destroy each other completely’

Ever since the couple made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, the couple has been not afraid to express their love for each other on-and-off cameras.

In addition to her birthday message, Kourtney took to her Instagram stories to add images and videos of the couple playing piano, hugging each other, spending time with their blended family, and even wearing matching costumes.

A letter that Kourtney had written to him weeks after announcing their romance to the public was also shared, as proof they are sticking up to their promises.

It reads: “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

A birthday message to ‘the husband of her dreams’

View Instagram Post

On November 14, Kourtney took to her personal Instagram account to pay tribute to Travis. The couple celebrated his birthday as their first year as husband and wife.

She shared photographs from May 2022. In the throwback snaps, the 43-year-old wore a black tight corset and a pair of matching black heels. Travis kept it to his usual style, sporting a white fringe tank top on top of an orange top and black pants of the same style.

In a message to her beau, she captioned: “I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker. You have changed my life forever.”

During the carousel of photos the Lemme founder posted, Travis wears his usual black sunglasses and caresses her legs and feet. It’s now kind of their thing.

“My soulmate, I love you forever,” Travis commented underneath the post.

Fans say Kravis ‘must be protected at all costs’

The Kardashians — Kourtney and Travis, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Moments after she posted her birthday message, fans of the couple rushed to leave messages congratulating Travis. Followers’ messages praised the couple for their love for each other, while others wondered who was the person behind their photoshoot.

One said: “He really is the husband of dreams.”

“Real love, looks good on you,” a fan followed.

A third fan simply wrote: “You two.”

“Short sweet and emotional af!” one penned.

Another joked: “The poor person who has to take these pics! They need a pay rise.”

