Kourtney teases she'll move out of LA with Travis after weekend in wilderness











Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker celebrated the musician’s 47th birthday in a weekend getaway in Tennessee outside the crazy world of Los Angeles – and now they’re teasing moving to the countryside.

Kourtney and Travis are all about spending as much time together as possible. After tying the knot at a lavish wedding in Italy last May, the couple has been stuck to each other’s side.

Last weekend, the two took a trip with their children to Tennessee to celebrate Travis’ birthday. The blended family sampled a taste of rural life outside the bustling, upscale Los Angeles area.

Even though Kourtney and Travis have been together for more than two years, they have not moved in together yet. Nonetheless, the musician still lives very close to the family in Calabasas. They’re practically neighbors.

The Kardashians and Travis have known each other for more than a decade before the two fell in love. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star revealed her children and Travis’ children had a close friendship. And this was before they even began dating.

Hunting down the perfect area to blend both families, it seems like the couple is considering a life outside of LA – even if it’s just a tease right now.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis tease moving to Tennessee

View Instagram Post

On November 20, Travis took to his personal Instagram account to share a carousel of images from his trip to Tennessee. With changing weather and a different set of luxurious surroundings, the couple loved spending time outside and away from the streets of the Red Carpet and Hollywood.

Kourtney and Travis were accompanied by his two daughters, Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama Barker, as well as Kourt’s youngest son, Reign Disick.

The beloved couple also matched in black hats with fuzzy bunny ears. The 43-year-old went for a no makeup look and sported an oversized puffer jacked with printer skulls.

“Spent my Birthday in Tennessee,” the Blink-182 drummer captioned. His reality star wife commented underneath the post: “Let’s move there.”

Answering a follower’s comment, where she suggested the musician to “get out of Hollywood”, he replied: “Probably will eventually.”

Fans are ‘obsessed’ with their ‘unity’ – and matching hats

Screenshot from Disney+ player – The Kardashians season 2 episode 2 Courtesy Disney+/Hulu

Although the couple has been criticized multiple times for their excessive PDA in public and through the reality series The Kardashians, fans have eventually grown fond of Kourtney and Travis’ romance.

Comments praised the two on how they loved “seeing posts like these” where they showed off their lives in the great outdoors and their off-camera romance.

A fan wrote: “I absolutely love seeing posts like these… You can feel the love and unity within your family!”

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” one followed, adding two black hearts.

A third fan commented: “The hats.”

“You two are GOALSSS,” a follower commented.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK