Kourtney's the ultimate rock chick as she flies 12,000 km to be by Travis' side











Kourtney Kardashian flew from Calabasas to London dressed like a rock chick next to hubby Travis Barker. They both attended the tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium.

It’s safe to say the days of Travis Barker being too terrified to fly are much easier thanks to his wife Kourtney. Hollywood’s most talked-about couple spent the weekend in the United Kingdom’s capital for a quick getaway as the Blink-182 drummer also performed during the emotional performance.

Travis opened up about the tribute show and honoring the drummer Taylor Hawkins online. He put an emotional performance of The Pretender and Monkey Wrench and finished with a drum solo. The night also witnessed Taylor’s 16-year-old son Oliver Shane Hawkins honor his late father.

‘Tour wife’ Kourtney dresses like a rock chick with Travis

On September 4, after the emotional tribute in Wembley Stadium that saw 86,000 attendees, Kourtney headed over to Instagram to share a few snapshots of the two backstage. Fans saw snaps before Travis took the stage to perform in Hawkins’ honor.

On the night of the concert, the reality star wore an oversized shirt with a black skirt and tall-high heel boots that showed off her legs. Color-coordinating, the 46-year-old musician also had a loose graphic ‘Judas Priest’ tank top with an image of a devil. He wore a pair of bleached black jeans and finished it off with a gray beanie.

No words needed. In a message to her 196 million Instagram followers, the Poosh founder simply added an eagle emoji. It was a reference to the bird that is also tattooed on Hawkins’ bicep. Fans left comments for the two as they “loved” the tribute Travis was able to give, as a good friend of the famous group Foo Fighters.

An emotional return

On September 3, the American band returned to play for the first time onstage since Taylor’s death. Frontman Dave Grohl broke down and wiped away tears remembering his band member as he sang Times Like These.

Throughout the emotional night, Grohl shared a few words about his “dear friend, bandmate, and brother”.

He told the audience: “No one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing as he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing.”

He concluded: “So sing and dance and laugh and cry and scream and make some noise, so he can hear us right now.” The group’s comeback was arranged by the late drummer’s wife and bandmates. All proceeds went to charities such as Music Support and MusiCares.

A heartbreaking death

The news of Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death was announced on March 25, 2022. The musician was in Bogotá, Colombia, during the Latin America part of their recent tour at the time of his passing.

An official cause of death has not been established.

As per The Guardian, a preliminary toxicology report from Colombian authorities the following day said the then-50-year-old had at least 10 different substances in his system.

Musicians, fans and bandmates across the globe paid tribute to the star after the news. Queen guitarist, Brian May, shared on Instagram he was “heartbroken” over the tragic news.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

