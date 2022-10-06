Kris has Khloé Kardashian's glam mugshot framed in her office after jail stint











Khloé Kardashian reminisced about her time in jail and how mom Kris Jenner framed her glam mugshot. Longtime fans may remember the iconic episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé joins her mother Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble in Palm Springs. However, the trio makes a quick stop to buy $700 worth of weed gummies, which are legal in California, to help the momager get “some relief” from her hip pain.

Kris fears she will be arrested, and the reality star’s daughter offers to put them in her bag. Khloé Kardashian then brings up the time she went to jail, and her famous mugshot.

Remember the iconic: “Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister is going to jail”?

Kris Jenner had Khloé Kardashian’s mugshot framed

Before the trio head off to dinner, Kris and Khloé shared a gummy before eating. Wanting to carry them in her bag to consume later, the 66-year-old was worried if she would be arrested if police found them in her purse, even though they are legal in the state.

Khloé offers to keep them herself, saying: “It doesn’t matter because I’ve already been to jail before”. As the two reminisce on the time the 38-year-old had gone to jail, Khloé’ Kardashian’s iconic mugshot enters the conversation.

As the reality star explains her experience going to jail at 22, she later reveals her mother framed her mugshot.

“My mom has my mugshot framed,” she said, smiling. “She does. I think it’s in her office.” In fact, Khloé was ‘glammed’ up for the mugshot.

Khloé said: “Malika did my hair for the mugshot. I did my own makeup. But I’ve never been to jail since.”

Fans react to the ‘iconic mugshot’

After all these years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it’s a gift for fans to go back to iconic scenes and bring them back years later.

As the episode brought back Khloé’s iconic mugshot, and her confession to having her picture framed in Kris’s office, fans had a déjà vu over Kim’s quotes from the reality series.

Why did Khloé Kardashian go to jail?

The Good American founder was arrested for a DUI (driving under the influence) in 2017. She was 22 at the time. Khloé was pulled over by cops and failed field sobriety tests.

As part of her sentence, Khloé was ordered to take part in community service and an alcohol education course. Although she completed most of her service, the reality star violated her probation by missing sessions of her course due to her busy schedule.

The Kardashians star faced 30 days in jail for the violation, and she had to complete an alcohol treatment program. However, Khloé was released after three hours due to overcrowding.

As per The Sun, jails often release non-violent offenders if they’re short on space. Khloé’s representatives said at the time that she was “ready and willing to serve out her sentence, no matter how long and where, and have this resolved”.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK