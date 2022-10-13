Kris Jenner admits fears over aging and wants to live as 'long as possible'











Kris Jenner has opened about her fears of aging after doctors revealed she needed hip replacement surgery. It comes after the reality star had been experiencing pain for several weeks.

In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris went on a trip to Palm Springs with her longtime beau Corey Gamble and her daughter Khloé.

Viewers saw the trio make a stop at a luxurious dispensary, and the momager purchased $700 worth of edible marijuana gummies. She wanted to give them a go to relieve some of her pain.

However, her discomfort hadn’t disappeared, and the 66-year-old decided to take the matter to her family doctor.

Upon the news she would need surgery, Kris Jenner expressed fears over aging. She said she wanted to spend as much time as possible with her six children and twelve grandchildren.

Wanting to live the ‘longest life possible’

Screenshot taken from The Kardashians S2 E4 / Courtesy of Hulu/Disney+

During a confessional in this week’s episode, the Kardashian star confessed the idea of a hip replacement was “really scary”. Kris added that she felt “a lot older than I feel inside.”

“I have this big, beautiful, fabulous life, and I have many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with,” Kris shared. “And all I want to do is fix the problem and move on, so I can live the best longest life possible.”

Explaining her worries to Khloé, Kim and mother MJ, Kris opened up about her fears over getting older. The reality star said she was concerned about the aftermath following her hip replacement.

She broke down in tears, saying she “always felt like I was 40 years old”.

Kim said that aging had always been one of her mother’s biggest fears. She revealed the matriarch would keep a jar of marbles to represent “the amount of Christmasses or summers” left.

Khloé on the other hand, was optimistic. She told the cameras: “I get that she’s upset about getting older, but listen, MJ’s still here.”

“She’s had cancer a couple of times and she’s still trucking along. We’re good, we got this. These women are fighters. My mom’s not going anywhere,” she said.

Fans react to Kris knowing her priorities

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, many expressed their love for the reality star.

Nonetheless, some joked about Kris having her priorities straight as she said she wanted to have breast augmentation surgery after recovering from her hip.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK