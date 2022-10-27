Kris Jenner admits she was 'so disappointed' by Kravis' secret Las Vegas wedding











Kris Jenner has admitted she was a little annoyed after finding out her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian had wed Travis Barker in a secret Las Vegas wedding.

And fans who felt like they missed out on the chance to witness the big day finally got to hear some of the intimate details.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, titled You Have No Idea How Iocnic This Is, Kourtney recalls getting married without a license to Travis hours after the 2022 Grammys.

Of course, the family had something to say about it.

A ‘hot slob kebab’

Before their actual romantic and luxurious Italian wedding, Kourtney married her Blink-182 beau two other times – first with an unlicensed marriage in Las Vegas, and then officially and legally at a downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara.

The couple was getting ready for a steamy photoshoot for their collaboration with the vegan chicken company Daring when they revealed what had gone down.

Kourtney then shared the news to friend Simon Huck and his team that she and Travis had an impromptu Vegas wedding but unfortunately couldn’t get a license.

“I blacked out. I actually don’t remember, though. Didn’t even remember like Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle. Just didn’t remember. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.”

“I was a hot slob kebab,” she told the cameras.

Kris Jenner says she’s ‘so disappointed’

The Kardashians — “You Have No Idea How Iconic This Is!” – Episode 206 — Khloé must relive past drama at a big event where her anxiety resurfaces on the red carpet. Kim meets some of her idols and is inspired to find the perfect balance between work, family, and her personal life. Kris and Kim, shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

Following the happy news of her update on her hip post-surgery, momager Kris decides to pay a visit to her daughter, Kim.

The two shared their reactions after the news came out that Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in Las Vegas.

Kim laughed it off and said: “We’ve all done it”, referring to her own secret wedding in Vegas when she was 19.

However, Kris expressed her disappointment about missing the ceremony.

And said it would have been even worse if it had been legal.

“Can you believe that Kourtney and Travis got married in Vegas?” Kris started off the conversation, to which Kim replied, “It’s not real. We’ve all done it once in our lives.”

Kris said in the confessional: “I’m not gonna lie it would be so disappointing if Kourtney really got married in Vegas, and I wasn’t there.

“But I guess I’ll get over it. I mean, been there, done that. Kim did too. She didn’t even tell me when she came home.”

Kim did it first

Fans might have forgotten but, the SKIMS founder married for the first time in Las Vegas in 2000. The star married music producer Damon Thomas after the pair first met in 1998.

At the time, the reality star was 19 years old, and he was 10 years older. Sharing her experience during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mogul said she was “able to get a license at a random middle of night time”.

Their marriage lasted three years before they called it quits.

