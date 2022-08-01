











Kris Jenner was praised by fans after she showed a bare face by using daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s new SKKN routine.

Kris Jenner went makeup free to give her ‘real’ nighttime skincare routine using her daughter Kim Kardashian’s latest line, SKKN by KIM. Before going to bed, the momager shared her tips and tricks for her gorgeous looks in her 60s.

After seeing Kris Jenner for more than a decade on television, fans were shocked to see the real Kris Jenner underneath the glamorous makeup looks. A

s every hardcore Kardashian-Jenner fan might know, Kris always wears makeup in public – so it was definitely a big step for the reality star.

She might or might not have broken the SKKN’s nine steps… Read to find out.

Kris Jenner’s SKKN tutorial

On July 30, SKKN posted a five-minute video featuring the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner. The famous momager gave an authentic skincare routine, ending up bare-faced and showing natural beauty and skin underneath – and she looks gorgeous at 66.

At the beginning of the video, Kris Jenner appeared with makeup. A simple look that has become Kris’ go-to. Giving an introduction, she began to proceed with her nighttime routine, only using her daughter Kim’s SKKN products.

“I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing,” Kris said.

Kris breaks the order of SKKN steps

Kris begins her nighttime skincare routine by using the “really light” cleanser and then continues to follow the different steps that the SKKN brand recommends to its consumers.

However, Kris revealed hers was “a little bit different” from her daughter’s order. Even though the eye cream is the sixth step of SKKN’s skincare routine, it’s actually the last for Kris.

Kris said at the end of her five-minute nighttime skincare video: “But I’m a little old school. And Kim, don’t get mad but I do my eye cream last.”

“Aging like a fine wine”

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

For the past few years, the Kardashians-Jenners have been more open to their fans and have shown their natural faces without makeup. However, fans have never seen Kris Jenner in her most authentic image. Behind all the makeup, she looks unrecognisable – in a good way.

Fans of Hollywood’s most followed family left comments as they were complimenting Kris for “aging like a fine wine”. I repeat, she’s 66 years old and probably the best person to take anti-aging skincare tips from.

A follower commented: “Kris, you look amazing without makeup!! 😍.”

“Mommy Kris showing us her secrets,” a fan added. Another followed penned: “Doesn’t even look 60, more like 40.”

A third one added: “This is amazing that you are showing an unedited video of bare-faced Kris. Absolutely. Love. This. New fan.”

Fans from an older generation were also happy to see that the brand was very inclusive to all “mature ones”.

