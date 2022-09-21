Kris Jenner breaks down admitting its 'hard to watch daughter Khloé' in pain











Koko is finally “ready” to talk about her second child with Tristan Thompson in the family’s reality show’s new season. As Khloé Kardashian announces her baby during a “difficult time” amid a breakup, momager Kris Jenner admitted she can’t bear seeing her daughter in pain.

In a teaser ahead of the reality show’s second season, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian appeared in the confessional “ready to talk” about the dramatic ending to the first season of The Kardashians.

Two days before season two of The Kardashians returns, a mini new trailer teases what fans were hoping would be addressed. We’ll finally see the aftermath of Tristan’s paternity scandal and the announcement of their second child.

Khloé Kardashian is “ready” to talk about Tristan as Kris Jenner breaks down over the pain

The first season of The Kardashians has been a rollercoaster. New episodes will continue on and hopefully answer questions arising with the finale cliffhangers.

Khloé’s two older sisters, Kourtney and Kim, had a season full of love – and Kourt even had a proposal. Whereas, on the other hand, Khloé had to face one of the worst moments with her relationship with Tristan.

Khloé and Tristan were in the process of reconciling and moving in together. However, the end of the season revealed Tristan was involved in a paternity scandal, in which he publicly apologized for in December 2021.

It appears to have left Khloé completely heartbroken. The news was public three days after she moved into her renovated mansion in Calabasas.

In the new season, the Good American founder is “ready” to talk about it when she announces her second baby, who was born in August via surrogate.

Describing it to be a special episode, sitting in the confessional, momager Kris Jenner makes an appearance in the trailer visibly upset and in tears. She says that “it’s hard to watch her in pain” as she talks about her daughter.

Announcing a second pregnancy

During the trailer, the 38-year-old shares she and Tristan are expecting a second child together. She announces, “Tristan and I are having another baby. It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience.”

After rumors the former couple was expecting a second child, a representative of the reality star confirmed to PEOPLE in July the two would be welcoming their son via surrogate.

One month later, the two became parents of a baby boy. His name and identity have been kept off camera, though fans are hoping to see a glimpse in the upcoming season.

The happy news made Khloé a mother of two, whilst Tristan became a father for the fourth time.

Fans rush to defend Khloé – “She deserves the whole world”

While fans wait one more night to find out what happened after that dramatic finale, the latest trailer has already given a lot to talk about.

Many fans rushed to defend the reality star as she endured yet another public scandal involving the athlete. Others expressed their excitement to see more of the family, as so much has happened over the past few months.

One wrote: “The fact that the surrogate got pregnant right before the cheating scandal got exposed.”

Another user commented: “Khloé deserves the whole world.”

A third one said: “Shame this isn’t a parody.”

