Kris Jenner 'can't go home now' as she admits Kylie is her favorite daughter

The Kardashians stars Kris and Kylie Jenner were the latest guests to appear at The Late Late Show with James Corden last Friday. The stars spoke about the return of the show, which is premiering in just 10 days.

The 66-year-old has previously been asked about who was her favorite child. However, she always dodged the question and never answered it honestly. That is, until now.

Kris tells the world Kylie is her favorite child

Instead of the two stars seated at the table and joining sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts table game, James opted for a more intriguing one – a Late Late Lie Detector.

Kris was strapped into a lie director to face questions from the British host as well as her youngest daughter Kylie, as a professional polygraph confirmed or denied her answers.

Questions included all of her daughters and whether her boyfriend Corey Gamble was “husband material.” However, a question surprised the audience after the momanager confirmed that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was, in fact, her favorite daughter.

“I was going to ask this question anyway. Am I your favorite child?” Kylie asked.

As the audience laughed, Kris didn’t take long to say “yes” before she looks at her and waits for the lie detector to confirm it. Surprise, surprise – it was true!

As James looked shocked at the confirmation, Kylie adds, “I already knew that.” Laughingly, Kris replies, “I can’t go home.”

A mom’s new favorite?

The Kardashians — “This is a Life or Death Situation” – Episode 106 — Kim awaits her bar exam results as she fights to save the life of a man on death row. Kourtney and Travis continue blending their families while Kendall is caught in the middle with Scott. Kim, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Kris has caused a lot of debate in the past over who really is her favorite child amongst the six siblings. Is it Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, or Kylie? Naturally, throughout different interviews, fans have heard multiple names being mentioned.

Being the most successful sisters in the family, Kardashian fans have always named Kim or Kylie as her favorite child. Nonetheless, the young reality star seems to have taken over her eldest sister’s place.

Most recently, an interview with Hollywood Access revealed that Khloé earned the top spot on the Kardashian-Jenner sister chart after she volunteered to help her mother clean out her bathroom.

However, the popular mom has expressed her endless love for her six children and 12 grandchildren on her social media platforms.

Kylie Jenner unveils the second collab with Kris

The beauty mogul has collaborated with all of her sisters for her successful brand. Each one of them has its own collection. As she also joined forces with her matriarch, the two reality stars came together for the second time to release part two.

Most recently being the Kendall x Kylie Collection, now it was all about sipping Martinis. Of course, its most perfect guest star was mum Kris. Covered in roses, the front of the packaging consists of Kris’ big red signature as an iconic photo of herself from 2017 is the main theme.

Sharing the unboxing revealed with her 47.3 million TikTok followers, the collection included ‘Curetini’ under eye patches, a lip crayon set, a large eyeshadow palette, an anti-aging lip serum, and a face palette.

