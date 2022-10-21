Kris Jenner celebrates Kim Kardashian's birthday with tear-jerking home movies











Get your tissues ready because these old home movies of Kim Kardashian might just move you to tears. Momager Kris Jenner shared the cutest compilation of family videos showing Kim through the years to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

The mom-of-four has a lot to celebrate today, and will no doubt be hosting some kind of elaborate bash, because that’s simply the Kardashian way.

But keeping things simple for now, Kris kicked things off by sharing a super cute compilation of home movies that showed Kim growing from a baby into the fierce billionaire businesswoman she is today.

View Instagram Post

Kris’ cute tribute

Alongside the adorable video montage, Kris wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know.

“You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything.

“You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!”

View Instagram Post

Kris added: “You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of.

“Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do. I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year. I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy”.

Fans join the celebrations

Kim’s fans left their own gushing messages beneath Kris’ post.

One commented: “So beautiful, Happy Birthday Kim x”.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ABA

Another echoed Kris’ sentiment, saying: “Kim is pretty wonderful! Wishing you, Kim, all the best of everything as you give a great deal to everyone!”

“Happy birthday to our icon queen,” a third penned.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON THURSDAYS ON HULU AND DISNEY+

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK