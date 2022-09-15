









Kylie Jenner just released her promo video for her latest Kris Jenner X Kylie collection and to say that it is “iconic” is an understatement. Fans have been going wild after seeing Kris bust a move in the video while she sips on martinis and drowns in diamonds.

In true Kris and Kylie fashion, the mother and daughter duo’s promo video is just as iconic as they are and fans seem to agree.

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11265 Patton Oswalt: We All Scream | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Tc_35PF_uwM/hqdefault.jpg 1096551 1096551 center 22403

Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Kris shows off her moves in the new promo video

Despite Kris heading towards her 70s now, she is proving that age is just a number in the new Kris X Kylie collection promotion video. At the start you can see the pair exchanging a phone call.

After saying “hello” to one another, Kris says “It’s 5 O’clock, let’s have a cocktail.” Kylie replies, “Okay, give me five minutes.”

Goosebumps by Travis Scott can be heard playing over the back of the video and after a few minutes of the duo getting their lippy on and ready to meet up, Kris stuns us all in her iconic dance solo moment.

Dressed in a black satin dress with fluffy sleeves and a huge black hat paired with stunning jewels, Kris shows us that she has still got the moves.

Kris and Kylie can then be seen walking arm and arm with their martinis and rocking Kylie’s new cosmetic collection and it’s safe to say that the entire video will go down in Jenner history.

Click here to watch the video!

View Instagram Post

Fans label Kris “iconic”

The video received over 2 million likes in one day and the comment section was quickly filled up. Kylie‘s sister Kourtney was the first to point out her mom’s impressive dance moves, saying: “Mom has dance moves like no other.”

One of the Kardashian’s friends, @jennatkinhair even suggested that Kris deserves her own spin-off show, saying: “this needs to be a spin-off show! Giving me Dynasty.”

Other fans showed their love for Kris, one reason said: “definitely iconic”, another hilariously said: “Not Kris out here busting a move like she’s in the movie Step Up.”

Fans were obsessed, to say the least, “KRIS IS EVERYTHING,” someone commented and another admitted: “I’ve watched this about 5 thousand times I can’t lie, just for Kris’ dance break.” – We have done the same.

CHECK IT OUT: Kris Jenner ‘can’t go home now’ as she admits Kylie is her favorite daughter

“I know that’s not Kris dancing”

Some fans in the comment section refused to believe that the woman dancing was Kris. One person who still appreciated the video said: “Give credit to the woman dancing as Kris.”

Another said: “I know that’s not Kris dancing, shes like 70 now. Surely not?”

Many fans clapped back at these comments as true Kris fans said they know her well and her being almost 70 would never stop her from busting a move. One person chimed in saying: “Kris has always been the life of the party, she will still be dancing like that when she is 90 let alone 70.”

The momager does show us that she has still got it, drinking martinis all day, going to parties every week and still helping out her six children, we are sure she can still drop it down low on the dance floor.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK