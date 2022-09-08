









Kris Jenner fans are hoping that maybe she’ll adopt them after seeing her impressive Momager skills – but Kylie’s emerald necklace has also caught their attention.

TikTok fans loved her ‘vibe’ in Kylie’s latest video promoting their makeup collab for Kylie Cosmetics, but Jenner followers couldn’t help but notice the jewels around the youngest sibling’s neck.

The Kris collection round 2, set to be released on September 14, has been talk of the Kardashian town as of late.

The famous mom has put her lab coat back on and collaborated with her youngest daughter for another line of makeup and skincare for the brand.

Kylie Jenner’s emerald necklace ‘cost more than life’

In the adorable TikTok, where Kylie and Kris make and drink Martinis – as part of the launch design – the entire vibe is on point.

We see Kris pour a large drink while Kylie shows off the packaging for the new products.

However, as followers were loving Kris’ “vibe”, they also picked up on Kylie Jenner’s emerald necklace and how expensive it looked.

One comment simply drew attention to the fact by stating: “The emerald necklace”. The comment alone was liked almost 150,000 times – so enough people felt the same.

A second said: “Kylie’s necklace casually costing more than my whole life”.

OK TV added: “Looks like a lot of $”.

Another penned: “I can feel the rich aura through the phone”.

Fans beg Kris to adopt them

The Kardashians — “Live From New York” – Episode 103 — In NYC, As Kim prepares for her SNL debut, an unexpected gesture offers her some much needed closure. Back in LA, Kris and Khloé learn some details that could put Travis’ surprise proposal to Kourtney at risk. Kris, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Despite the stunning outfits and jewelry, Kris was still the main attraction of the clip.

Followers were complimenting on her “mood” pouring the martini, and couldn’t help but admit that “Kris makes this” video. One fan picked up: “I love olive martinis, they are the drink of choice for boss ladies”.

Damn right.

The second Kris collection will be the ultimate treat for her devout followers. The 25-year-old makeup mogul wasted no time in working with her mom again, age 65.

The vibe of the new collection is glamour, with the packaging either being a cool beige or light rose pink. White and red roses decorate the boxes, with the cursive writing having a pop of color with a deep red.

It includes lip crayons, eye patches, an anti-aging lip serum, and an eyeshadow and face palette.

Kylie said the collection is themed after an ‘iconic’ photo of her mom in 2017.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 22

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK