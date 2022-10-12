Kris Jenner feeling 'thankful' after Khloé Kardashian's 'scare' with face tumor











Kris Jenner expressed her gratitude after the family doctor removed a face tumor from Khloé Kardashian. It comes five years after the reality star underwent a removal procedure on her back for melanoma.

Over the past couple of weeks, Kardashian fans might have spotted the Good American founder wearing a bandage on the side of her face – but what happened?

Khloé underwent a procedure to remove a tumor from her face, she revealed yesterday, (October 11). After noticing a small bump on her face, and initially thinking it was a zit, she consulted her doctor. Months later, she found out through a biopsy it was a small tumor, and she had to get it removed immediately.

Following the successful surgery, the 38-year-old shared her experience as the doctor considered her like his “own daughter”.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said it was “quite the scare” as she opened up about the experience online.

Kris Jenner is ‘thankful’ for Khloé Kardashian’s tumor recovery

On October 12, Kris took to her personal Instagram account to thank Dr Garth Fisher. The 66-year-old reposted a message he had written to his followers, referring to the star as like his “own daughter.”

She wrote a message to her 50.4 million followers: “I am so thankful to @garthfishermd and PRAISE GOD for the amazing results, and that my Khloé is going to be OK!!”

She continued: “It was quite the scare, and I am so humbled and thankful to everyone who was part of this team.”

Khloé responded to her mom’s message, writing, “You can’t get rid of me that easily mommy, lol.”

The 38-year-old joked she would be rocking her bandages in a “fabulous style” to her fans. Khloé also revealed she would likely be left with a scar due to the procedure.

Fans say Khloé “can’t catch a break”

After Khloé revealed the news, fans of the reality star rushed to send her a message of support. Calling her a “wonderful example”, others encouraged each other to check up on their bodies.

A fan said: “She’s like a pink power ranger. Just deflects everything that comes at her.”

A second one wrote: “She’s so amazing and strong.”

Another one penned: “Good reminder to get those spots checked out. I go twice a year and it has saved my life!”

A fourth one commented: “This girl can’t catch a break, but God only tests those that he loves so much. Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Khloé previously opened up over her skin cancer scare

Back in 2016, Khloé opened up over a skin cancer scare. At the age of 19, the reality suffered melanoma on her back and had to undergo surgery to remove it.

Sharing her first experience dealing with extraction, she told her followers at the time: “There was one mole I had on my back that was skin cancer. I had eight inches of skin removed. It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time, the removals haven’t been that bad.”

The reality star confessed to it not being the first time she has gone through these scares. She was also “grateful that most moles have not been cancerous”.

Khloé encouraged followers to get checked and take care of themselves

She urged: “Now that I’ve gone through this a couple of times, I am extra aware of my skin, body and moles.”

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website.

In the UK, you can call 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK, or Macmillan Cancer Support.

