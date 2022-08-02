











Kris Jenner has been dating boyfriend Corey Gamble since 2014, and in honour, the momager has posted a touching montage of their best moments.

A multi-million dollar empire, six successful children, and soon-to-be 12 grandkids – including Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate child – Kris Jenner truly has it all. Even her own romance has been progressing well since 2014, the momager’s love life is heartwarming.

In fact, the 66-year-old marked eight years with business executive Corey Gamble yesterday (August 1). Posting a heartfelt compilation of their greatest couple photos on her Story, they’re like a couple teenagers in love.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Happy anniversary bab”

Kris wasn’t the only one showing the love on Instagram. 41-year-old Corey posted three images of the adorable couple. One of which saw them dressed to the nines in Dolce And Gabbana for a trip in Sicily. “Happy anniversary bab,” he captioned it.

Corey has been Kris’ only partner since her divorce with Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn. The couple cited irreconcilable differences in their 2014 documents, though they separated one year earlier.

Many were sceptical of Kris’ new beau given their 25-year age difference, but their eight-year history has proved otherwise. Even Kim poked fun at the talent manager being a “gold digger” in her SNL monologue. But he brushed it off like a thick-skinned champion.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Corey and Kris met at a Ye West party

The love birds have Kris former son-in-law to thank; the pair reportedly met at a 2014 party Ye threw for Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday. According to Cosmopolitan, the momager looked stunning “in a nice a** dress.” His words, not ours – how romantic.

View Instagram Post

Corey made it to the Met Gala in 2016. It was their first appearance together, which is the ultimate love confirmation in the celeb world. Looking sleek in matching black, we think he could’ve cracked a bit of a smile.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Since Kris has been married twice already, we’re not surprised she hasn’t said whether wedding number three is or isn’t on the cards. Speaking to celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser’s podcast, she admitted:

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past. I’m in a really great relationship right now, and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up.”

Skip to the Met Gala 2019, there’s still no grin from him:

Hopefully he showed off his pearly whites at their eighth-year anniversary festivities!

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

