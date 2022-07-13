











Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two.

The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.

The 66-year-old admits she is “scared” in the The Kardashians trailer and it’s clear she is tearing up as she dabs at her eyes.

Kris is heard saying: “I can’t tell my kids I’m scared. They have enough problems. They don’t need to worry about mom.”

Fans also see her dab underneath her eyes as she tears up.

Viewers watch her lie in the hospital bed with medical staff in the room. We see a glimpse of boyfriend Corey Gamble nearby, who appears to lean down to comfort Kris. The 41-year-old leaned over the bedside towards his partner.

The grandmother is wearing a hair net, hospital gown and has a blanket over her body.

Khloe also speaks about the situation – although briefly – to the camera.

She tells her mum she doesn’t “know what’s happened with her”.

Viewers will have to wait to find out what will happen to Kris in the new series for The Kardashians.

Pete Davidson makes The Kardashian debut

The 90-second trailer also saw Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s beau, make his debut in the reality show.

Fans catch him standing next to Khloe talking before Kim rushes in to interrupt. She asks the 28-year-old: “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?”

The SNL star throws his phone and other items on the floor and chases after her towards the bathroom.

It comes after Kim shared a series of loved-up snaps with her boyfriend – who had their first kiss live on air on October 2021. The mum-of-four posted several photographs of inked Pete at home and in the sun as they playfully spent time together.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the 41-year-old’s beaming happiness that oozed out of the snaps.

Eagle-eyed followers also noticed Pete has a tribute tattoo for his girl Kim. The words ‘Aladdin and Jasmine’ are inked on his chest, in honour of their SNL show where sparks flew.

