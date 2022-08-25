











We all know how proud Kris Jenner is of her children and she’s never shy about promoting their latest business endeavors on her social media accounts – with five successful daughters, who wouldn’t?

The momager’s latest proud momma moment was with her youngest daughter, Kylie, as she has released a new set of lip kits which Kris has dubbed her ‘ favorite thing.”

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors

Kris promotes her “favorite thing” on her Instagram story

Yesterday, Kris took to her Instagram Story to promote Kylie’s new lip blush kits that have recently been launched. Kris opened the press box in her video and instantly told us she was “in love.”

Before going on to discuss the three new colors released in the collection, Kris expressed that the products were her “favorite thing.”

Kris ended her promo for the lip kit by enthusiastically saying “I LOVE YOU KYLIE” followed by an announcement of the release date, which is August 25.

The Kardashian kids think Kylie is their mom’s favorite

If you’re an avid Kardashian fan you will know that the family has always joked around that in the past, Kim was their mom’s “favorite.”

However, in recent years the sisters think the tables have turned and believe that Kylie is now their mom’s “favorite” child. During an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, they were asked who their mother favors, to which Khloe immediately responded, “Kim 10 years ago.”

All three girls then chimed in saying “Kylie now.” Kourtney went on to back up the statement by saying, “and that’s facts, not just what we think.”

It is noteworthy that about 10 years ago, Kim was the financial centerpiece of the Kardashian family empire. Now that crown firmly belongs to Kylie both in business/financial success and social media attention.

Kylie and Kris’ latest TikTok has fans thinking the same

Kardashian fans think Kylie is clearly her mother Kris’ favorite daughter after the duo danced together in a sweet new TikTok.

In the TikTok, the mom and daughter can be seen showing off their moves as they smile at the camera in stunning suits. Fans jumped to the comments section and gushed over the close bond between Kylie and Kris.

One said: “Kris and her favorite child,” as another agreed and noted, “She is but she is also the baby.” A third added, “Kris with her favorite child.”

“Kris and Kylie’s relationship is beyond words,” one person chimed in.

