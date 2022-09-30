Kris Jenner is proud of 'beauty' Kendall for her iconic Pop Magazine cover











Kendall Jenner has been stunning fans this past week with her latest shots from her cover shoot for the 47th issue of Pop magazine. Consisting of some natural shots and some more futuristic ones, the outlet released 10 different versions of the mag showcasing all of Kendall’s looks.

It wasn’t just fans who were loving the looks as momager Kris Jenner also posted a compilation of her favourite photos on her Instagram in support of her daughter as she labelled the supermodel, “my beauty.”

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kris labels Kendall “my beauty” in the latest shoot

In true supportive Kris Jenner style, the mother of six shared a compilation of pictures on Instagram following Kendall’s Pop Magazine shoot. In the caption, she labelled her supermodel daughter, “my beauty” as she showed off her baby to the rest of the world.

Kris shared eight futuristic shots from the spread of her daughter in different bright-coloured outfits with matching makeup. The shots were very unique and were labelled by some fans as “slightly alien.” However, they were still stunning and fans commented on her beauty just like her mother.

One person said: “My gosh Kris, you have a beautiful daughter! What a dream,” while another said: “how does one woman produce such beautiful children.”

Kendall shows off her natural beauty

Not all the pictures were as fancy and as glammed up as the rest as in one of the cover shots she stunned fans with her natural beauty. Kendall is the magazine’s 47th issue model and you can see some of the shots on her Instagram but it’s the picture posted by the magazine itself that fans are obsessing over.

The outlet posted the front cover, which shows Kendall’s natural face looking up at the camera with her hair falling naturally from beneath a baseball cap she wears backwards.

In the image, she sits with her hand cupping her chin and a slightly mischievous look on her face in true Kenny fashion. Pop Magazine must have struggled to decide which picture was the best as the publication released the edition with ten different covers available.

Kris forgot her son’s name

Kris loves all of her children very much and she makes that obvious with her continual support for them in person and online. However, she had a little slip-up when it came to her son Rob recently.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner had a hilarious mishap after mistakenly getting the name wrong of her son Rob. Kris is a mother of six children, and a grandmother of 12.

While describing the names behind each of her children, the matriarch said that Rob’s middle was George instead of Arthur.

The 66-year-old confused her child’s middle name with her late ex-husband, Robert George. It seems that even Kris herself can’t even keep up with the Kardashians!

