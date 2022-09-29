Kris Jenner jokes she 'doesn't know her own kids names' as she forgets Rob's











In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner had a hilarious mishap after mistakenly getting the name wrong of her son Rob.

Kris Jenner is a mother of six children, and a grandmother to 12 grandchildren. While describing the names behind each of her children, the matriarch said that Rob’s middle was George instead of Arthur.

The 66-year-old confused her child’s middle name with her late ex-husband, Robert George. It seems that even Kris Jenner herself can’t even keep up with the Kardashians!

Kris Jenner gets Rob’s middle name wrong

Kris Jenner explains how she forgot about her Beverly Hills condo – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris discussed the name of her youngest daughter Kylie’s son, after the beauty mogul confessed to having regretted naming him Wolf. Kylie said she felt being pressurized to give him a name for his birth certificate.

During the confessional, the 66-year-old said that she had known all of her children’s names before they were born. Obviously, the matriarch followed the K name tradition. As she proceeded to list them and their meanings behind them, Kris misstated her son, Rob’s name.

“And Robert is Robert George Kardashian,” she confidently said before realizing her mistake.

“No, sorry, sorry, Robert Arthur Kardashian. I didn’t even know my child’s name.”

As the producers laughed, Kris knew how to fix her mistake and said: “This is so confusing, can anybody keep up with this?”

As the episode went on, fans began to share their reactions as they laughed at Kris’ mistake of confusing her late ex-husband’s middle name with her son. I mean, close enough.

Rob Kardashian is named after his late father

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians, the names behind each child have a history behind them. Rob Kardashian, who is the only male in the family, is named after his father.

Keeping up the K name initial for each girl, the family opted for the R when it came to Rob’s birth.

Robert George Kardashian gained recognition as OJ Simpsons’ friend, as well as being a part of his legal team during his 1995 trial. Sadly, Robert passed away on September 30, 2003, at age 59, two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Rob, the only son of Kris and Robert, is known for appearing on the KUWTK series, as well as its spin-offs. The 35-year-old was also in a relationship with Blac Chyna, though the two broke off their engagement shortly after welcoming their daughter, Dream.

Wanting a life out of the spotlight, the reality star stopped appearing in the family series. His involvement in Hulu’s The Kardashians is still unknown.

