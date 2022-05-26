Kendall chokes when Kris Jenner suggests she has a baby after career 'blow'













Whilst the majority of the Kar-Jenner family have started families on their own, the supermodel hasn’t settled down. Matriarch Kris chose the to speak to Kendall about her future and encouraged the model to consider freezing her eggs. Kendall Jenner’s reaction to the baby conversation was picked up by fans.

Kendall, who is in a relationship with NBA Phoenix Suns player, Devin Booker, was left shocked by the intimate conversation. The model choked on her coffee after hearing her mother’s random suggestion during the seventh episode of The Kardashians. The “uncomfortable” scene has had viewers talking a lot about it.

Kris ‘dreaded’ the conversation

In the recent episode of the Kardashians, supermodel Kendall visited her momager in her home for a catch-up. Kris Jenner “dreaded” delivering bad news to her daughter. The ‘momager’ explained how older sister Kim Kardashian had been chosen as the cover star for March 2022’s US Vogue edition instead of her. The 66-year-old suggested that perhaps it was time to start a family and for Kendall Jenner to think about having a baby.

Despite her having revealed that she was starting to get baby fever in the past, the 26-year-old wasn’t so sure. She simply replied: “It’s my life. I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

She added: “You keep telling me I’m not getting any younger, but guess what Mom? It’s my life.”

Kris wanted to have some backup into her suggestion. She called the family’s obstetrician-gynaecologist, who advised the model to freeze her eggs.

Excited that her daughter could be the next in line to bring a child of her own, Kendall quickly shut it down with a straight-up “no” answer.

Later in the confessionary, Kendall explained that she still had “a lot to figure out” before welcoming a child into her super busy life.

She said: “I’m just still enjoying life on my own, and I’m OK with that right now.”

Fans react to “uncomfortable scene” over Kendall Jenner’s baby plans

Although the scene between the mother and the model was awkward, fans of the reality TV show had mixed feelings. They took to Twitter to react about Kris pushing her daughter to start a family or to “freeze her eggs.”

The way Kris is pressuring Kendall to have a baby, it's insane #TheKardashians — daughter of Ares (@kitcattgr) May 26, 2022

not this VERY uncomfortable scene of Kris Jenner like pretty much pressuring Kendall Jenner to have a baby really hard to watch honestly 👀 #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/BfO1SbBKp6 — Nick Blanco (@theiconblanco) May 26, 2022

Another fan joked: “Kendall doesn’t land the cover of Vogue so Kris is like time-ah to make-ah the baby.”

Meanwhile, some other fans responded to the reaction from Kendall. Viewers described it to be “too relatable” as the supermodel is just enjoying her life and her first public relationship.

Kendall choking on her drink when Kris told her she needs to have a baby was so funny. Too relatable #TheKardashians — 𝒦𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶 (@KianaHatton) May 26, 2022

Kendall doesn't want a baby right now and you know what i don't blame her #TheKardashians — Jaden (@Mangena_Jaden) May 26, 2022

Kris Jenner’s long list of grandchildren

Kris Jenner isn’t only the mother of six very successful children, but also a proud grandmother to her 11 grandchildren. From Mason Disick being the oldest, to Kylie’s baby boy being the youngest, Kris loves her expanding family.

Starting from her eldest daughter, Kourtney, the Poosh founder shares three children with Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kim, who is the second oldest of the family is also the one with the most kids out of the six siblings. She co-parents her children with Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Although Khloe is also interested in having a big family, the Good American founder shares responsibilities with ex-partner and NBA Chicago Bulls star, Tristan Thompson. The amicable couple shares daughter, True.

Kris’ only son, Rob Kardashian is a father of one, a daughter named Dream, whom he co-parents with his ex-partner, Blac Chyna.

The self-made billionaire and also youngest child of the family, Kylie Jenner shares two kids with her partner, Travis Scott. A daughter named Stormi and also a second son whose previous name had been Wolf but a few days later the couple had decided to change. His new name is still unknown.

