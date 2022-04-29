Kris Jenner has earned millions as the matriarch of the Kardashian empire, prompting fans to believe she’s the mastermind behind the family’s drama.
Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve heard or seen the Kardashians, whether you know it or not. They’ve dominated the world of beauty, fashion and TV so much you can’t deny they’re not successful businesswomen.
And although it’s the faces of the Kardashian sisters on every billboard, ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has negotiated all their deals, so their millionaire and billionaire statuses have her to thank.
While we know Kris is a caring mother, we mustn’t forget she also gained millions from her daughter’s successes, making her the third-richest member of the family.
Momager to the stars has earned millions
Kris is proof you don’t have to be the centre of attention to earn millions. Thanks to her dedicated work ethic, she’s negotiated countless business deals, giving her a net worth of $190 million.
The Kardashians entered the spotlight following Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, which led to their E! reality show, KUWTK. According to Forbes, she earned about $100,000 per episode and, with their move to Hulu, it’s likely that figure has increased.
As for her family deals, she reportedly takes a 10% cut of every dollar. Skims was valued at $3.2 billion in January 2022, and that’s just one company. With Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Poosh and Kendall’s modelling career in her portfolio, the mother-of-six is some success story.
There have always been questions on who her favourite child is, with the family joking it’s whoever makes the most money – she’s a momager after all.
The 66-year-old also has her own ventures. Her homecare brand, Safely, launched in March 2021 and is now available in Walmart. She’s also an author, having written a cookbook and her autobiography.
Who could forget her talk show from 2013, which was sadly cancelled after one season?
‘The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner words harder’
For more than ten years, the Kardashians have had constant drama in their unbelievably public lives. From Kim’s sex tape – which almost made a comeback in October 2021 – to Kylie’s lips, the family manage to come out on top, creating the quote: “The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner words harder.”
Here are five times fans were convinced the momager orchestrated the Kardashian timeline:
Kylie’s first pregnancy
Kylie somehow shielded her first pregnancy from the media and announced it via YouTube only after the birth of her child. While Kylie later admitted it was simply “something I needed to go through by myself”, People reported Kris was trying to “make sure no one forgets Kylie is also a businesswoman”.
Whether true or not, it definitely worked – Kylie Cosmetics is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Kimye’s divorce
The family faced backlash for partying on a private island despite covid fears. However, just a couple of months later rumours of Kim and Kanye’s break-up began circulating the internet. Page Six confirmed their divorce by January 2021.
Some Twitter users began alleging Kris had leaked the news:
Khloe, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal
In February 2019, reports surfaced that Kylie’s ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, was linked with Khloe’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.
According to Jordyn, they only kissed and nothing more.
Little more than a month later, the trailer for KUWTK season 16 dropped, including clips of Khloe breaking down over the scandal, causing allegations the drama had been orchestrated.
Ye running for president
When Kanye announced he was running for president in 2020, it sent the internet into a frenzy and had us wondering what the world would be like with the rapper as the “leader of the free world”.
With Ye as her son-in-law, it only made sense for Kris to get involved in his career too. If he actually became president, we would be happy to bow down to Mother Jenner.
Caitlyn Jenner’s house burned down in wildfire
A string of celebrities fell victim to the California wildfires in November 2018, including Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke.
Among them were Kris’ ex-husband Caitlyn, who escaped with girlfriend Sophia Hutchins. Coincidentally, the fire reportedly stopped just feet from Kim’s property – clearly, the momager has power over the elements too.
One fan tweeted: “So, California is on fire. Kim and Kanye had to evacuate their home and Caitlyn Jenner’s house burned COMPLETELY down. Kris Jenner really is the hardest-working woman alive.”
Is there anything the momager can’t do?