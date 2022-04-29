











Kris Jenner has earned millions as the matriarch of the Kardashian empire, prompting fans to believe she’s the mastermind behind the family’s drama.

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve heard or seen the Kardashians, whether you know it or not. They’ve dominated the world of beauty, fashion and TV so much you can’t deny they’re not successful businesswomen.

And although it’s the faces of the Kardashian sisters on every billboard, ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has negotiated all their deals, so their millionaire and billionaire statuses have her to thank.

While we know Kris is a caring mother, we mustn’t forget she also gained millions from her daughter’s successes, making her the third-richest member of the family.

NEW: Kourtney Kardashian’s kids left ‘upset’ over Travis engagement snub

The Circle | Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9741 The Circle | Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/XHJ832zdVHU/hqdefault.jpg 1001994 1001994 center 22403

Momager to the stars has earned millions

Kris is proof you don’t have to be the centre of attention to earn millions. Thanks to her dedicated work ethic, she’s negotiated countless business deals, giving her a net worth of $190 million.

The Kardashians entered the spotlight following Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, which led to their E! reality show, KUWTK. According to Forbes, she earned about $100,000 per episode and, with their move to Hulu, it’s likely that figure has increased.

As for her family deals, she reportedly takes a 10% cut of every dollar. Skims was valued at $3.2 billion in January 2022, and that’s just one company. With Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Poosh and Kendall’s modelling career in her portfolio, the mother-of-six is some success story.

There have always been questions on who her favourite child is, with the family joking it’s whoever makes the most money – she’s a momager after all.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

The 66-year-old also has her own ventures. Her homecare brand, Safely, launched in March 2021 and is now available in Walmart. She’s also an author, having written a cookbook and her autobiography.

Who could forget her talk show from 2013, which was sadly cancelled after one season?

‘The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner words harder’

For more than ten years, the Kardashians have had constant drama in their unbelievably public lives. From Kim’s sex tape – which almost made a comeback in October 2021 – to Kylie’s lips, the family manage to come out on top, creating the quote: “The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner words harder.”

Here are five times fans were convinced the momager orchestrated the Kardashian timeline:

Kylie’s first pregnancy

Kylie somehow shielded her first pregnancy from the media and announced it via YouTube only after the birth of her child. While Kylie later admitted it was simply “something I needed to go through by myself”, People reported Kris was trying to “make sure no one forgets Kylie is also a businesswoman”.

Whether true or not, it definitely worked – Kylie Cosmetics is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

MORE: Travis Barker is so old school he asked Kourtney Kardashian’s late dad for her hand in marriage

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Kimye’s divorce

The family faced backlash for partying on a private island despite covid fears. However, just a couple of months later rumours of Kim and Kanye’s break-up began circulating the internet. Page Six confirmed their divorce by January 2021.

Some Twitter users began alleging Kris had leaked the news:

kris jenner on the phone with hulu working out a deal to start filming a new reality show centered around kim and kanye’s divorce pic.twitter.com/qw1CTfXQoe — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 5, 2021

Kris Jenner pretending that she wasn’t the source of the Kim and Kanye divorce leak pic.twitter.com/URfOexsrRZ — Frosty (@FrostFlame726) January 6, 2021

Kris Jenner announcing the Kim and Kanye divorce immediately after inking the Hulu deal pic.twitter.com/cKO6c4qPm4 — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) January 5, 2021

Khloe, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal

In February 2019, reports surfaced that Kylie’s ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, was linked with Khloe’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to Jordyn, they only kissed and nothing more.

Little more than a month later, the trailer for KUWTK season 16 dropped, including clips of Khloe breaking down over the scandal, causing allegations the drama had been orchestrated.

Yo the Jordyn-Kylie-Tristan drama happened like last week and y’all made it into a season already? Whew Kris Jenner never sleeps #KUWTK https://t.co/ijhB50IBQE — im every woman 👩🏾‍🦲 (@saggiterrorist_) March 27, 2019

Kris Jenner (read: The Kardashians) really did everything needed to be done to get those KUWTK ratings up. 😂 — Anthony (@anthxnyjr) March 27, 2019

Ye running for president

When Kanye announced he was running for president in 2020, it sent the internet into a frenzy and had us wondering what the world would be like with the rapper as the “leader of the free world”.

With Ye as her son-in-law, it only made sense for Kris to get involved in his career too. If he actually became president, we would be happy to bow down to Mother Jenner.

People acting like Kanye himself chose to run for president when obviously Kris Jenner is out here planning for season 19 of KUWTK or a spin-off Kim and Kayne take the White House — Helen (@_helenlucas) July 7, 2020

Kris Jenner never stops working. https://t.co/VJ0GVgAqBM — Arianna Paulina 🇬🇷 (@Ariianuss) July 5, 2020

kris jenner calling the white house to shotgun the best suite for when kanye becomes president pic.twitter.com/ivowCvuIF1 — Matthew Galea (@mattygalea_) July 5, 2020

Kanye running for President is the works of genius mastermind, marketer and manipulator of the universe, the almighty Kris Jenner pic.twitter.com/5tfAy1IAkI — The Raisin Man 🇨🇩 (@RealDealRaisi_K) July 5, 2020

Caitlyn Jenner’s house burned down in wildfire

A string of celebrities fell victim to the California wildfires in November 2018, including Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke.

Among them were Kris’ ex-husband Caitlyn, who escaped with girlfriend Sophia Hutchins. Coincidentally, the fire reportedly stopped just feet from Kim’s property – clearly, the momager has power over the elements too.

One fan tweeted: “So, California is on fire. Kim and Kanye had to evacuate their home and Caitlyn Jenner’s house burned COMPLETELY down. Kris Jenner really is the hardest-working woman alive.”

so caitlyn jenner’s house burns down but the fire stops at kim’s property line? if that ain’t kris jenner working harder than the devil, then idk what is 🐸 — 𝒮. (@snr_xo) November 12, 2018

Is there anything the momager can’t do?