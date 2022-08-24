











Momager Kris Jenner has praised her ‘beauty’ of a daughter Kendall for her photo in Vogue magazine, months after having to break the news Kim was chosen for a previous cover.

The mom of one of the most famous families on the planet showered her daughter with compliments. It comes after her recent photoshoot for the fashion magazine.

On August 23, Kris penned a moving post about Kendall opening up over her anxiety struggles and her mental health.

Kendall Jenner’s vogue photo shoot

View Instagram Post

Kris introduced the snap to fans by calling her daughter ‘my beauty’ on Instagram.

She reposted the snap from Vogue’s account. The caption from the magazine reads: “My beauty [Kendall Jenner] for [Vogue]. For [Kendall] a before-bed routine is more than just a regime that includes covetable skin care and attention to her teeth, it’s a time for the supermodel to unwind and relax with some hot tea and a good read.

“Last year, Jenner opened up about her struggle with anxiety, and she’s found an intentional nighttime routine helps calm any racing thoughts.”

Many of her followers complimented the model on her looks, with one calling her a ‘goddess’ and another hailing the photo ‘cute’.

One follower penned: “Sweet girl! Love this girl and her mama”.

A second added: “I love you Kris, Kendall, she’s amazing”.

Kris breaks the news to Kendall that Kim won Vogue cover shoot

MORE: Kim Kardashian is catching up to Kendall Jenner as next Vogue superstar

However, the praise comes just months after fans saw Kris Jenner having to break the news to daughter Kendall that sister Kim won the Vogue cover shoot.

Kendall, 26, is the model of the family after having almost two dozen Vogue covers across the world herself.

Vogue’s March issue was set to show Kendall. However, the magazine decided to feature sister Kim following her split with Kanye West and Pete Davidson dating rumours.

Kendall explained she would have been “honoured” to do the Vogue cover, but there were no hard feelings about Kim bagging the spot.

She added in a confessional on the show that she was “really happy” for Kim’s cover.

After, Kris said her daughter was ‘the best’ and admitted she felt anxious for no reason for having to speak to Kendall about the issue.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON TWO ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 22

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK