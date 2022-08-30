Kris Jenner slams rumors Scott is out of the family











Kris Jenner has slammed circulating rumors that Scott is ‘out of the family’ as the momager has jumped to the defense of her daughters yet again.

Scott and Kourtney’s rollercoaster relationship unfolded on The Kardashians’ reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The duo eventually split in 2015 after nine years of dating.

Together, they share three children, 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign.

The Kardashian matriarch, 66, has issued a quick rebuttal to the allegations to set the record straight…

Kris Jenner slams rumor Scott is “excommunicated” from the family

On 27 August, Kris denied rumors that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex was “excommunicated” from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The rumor was posted on the Paper Magazine Instagram page Saturday, August 27, and Jenner quickly posted a reply writing, “Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!”

Fans instantly liked Kris’ comment and called her the “GOAT for addressing this.” Kardashian lovers may be worried Disick is out of the picture as he does not appear in the trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, which premieres September 22 on Hulu. However, don’t worry, Kris has made it clear he is still very much part of the family.

Scott recalls “feeling left out” of family plans

The family maintained a close friendship with Scott even after his break-up with Kourtney but when she got into a relationship with Travis Barker at the beginning of 2021, the previous dynamic changed.

Scott recalled “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend,” Disick said during an episode of The Kardashians, which premiered in April 2022. “Now we’re really just more co-parents. I’d say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Disick also told Khloé that he was “feeling left out” as seen in the first season of The Kardashians when the family held a dinner and didn’t invite Scott. Disick confessed on the show, “Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don’t have another family to go to.'”

At the time, Kim reassured him that it would be difficult for Scott to be left out of their family functions. However, Kourtney clearly feels as though Disick had his chance as she revealed in the sister meeting on the show: “Hold on, guys, Scott and I have been broken up for seven years and I gave him 10 years before that. So why is everyone making such a big deal about this? Let’s just not hate on a girl who finally knows what she deserves.”

Kourtney and Scott go their separate ways

Rumors of Scott feeling left out come just three months after Kourt married the Blink-182 drummer in her third wedding ceremony on May 22. Her other weddings were held on April 4 and May 15 following their 16-month romance.

Us Weekly reported that Disick is “still heartbroken over Kourtney” but Scott has recently been seen hanging out with Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, which has led even more rumors to swirl.