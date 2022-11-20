Kris Jenner unveils first-ever Christmas card with Corey but fans want more glam











Kris Jenner kicked off the holiday season by sharing a picture of her and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble’s first ever Christmas card together. However, fans have been left a little underwhelmed…

The Kardashian-Jenner family never does anything by halves so expectations are always high when the festive period rolls around.

Every year, they celebrate the holidays by unveiling a family portrait on their annual Christmas card.

But this year’s seems a little different as it features just Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble which has left fans wanting more from the Christmas card…

Merry Krismas!

View Instagram Post

In the seven years, they have been dating, the couple has never done a joint Christmas card – until now.

Kris revealed the card on Instagram on November 18 as part of a paid ad with Shutterfly, which she used to create it.

“You guys know I LIVE for the holidays!” Kris captioned her post. “This year, @coreygamble and I made our first-ever holiday card together with @Shutterfly and we love how they came out.”

“We can’t wait to send them to family and friends and celebrate the season!” she added while directing her followers to the Shutterfly site.

“Happy Holidays!” the 67-year-old concluded her post.

In the snap, Kris is wearing a plaid blazer while Corey is dressed in a quilted green sweater.

Fans want more from Kris Jenner’s Christmas card

Photo by Steven Ferdman/WireImage,

The momager is known for her ‘go big or go home’ approach to pretty much everything so, with this in mind, fans have complained that the card simply isn’t glam enough.

Many took to the comment section of Kris’ post to share their disappointment at the festive card…

“Kris, This better not be the only family Kristmas card we’re getting,” one fan wrote.

“This is so bizarre,” another added.

A third sarcastically wrote: “So much ✨ effort ✨ has gone into this card.”

“This is too basic looking for you ma’am,” one user commented.

The Kardashian Christmas card tradition

View Instagram Post

Ever since fans caught a glimpse of their iconic 1990s Christmas cards, they have been obsessed with this particular Kardashian ritual.

It also provides them with the opportunity to see how the families have evolved and grown as time goes on, with new kids making an appearance practically every year.

There have been many iconic cards over the years, from the casino-themed holiday card in 2013 to last year’s cozy SKIMS portrait, the annual tradition (usually) never fails to disappoint.

Kris even gave a statement to Hollywood Life about how much the mementos mean to her. “The holiday cards that I have, I love so much because I can look back at these amazing memories and remember them forever – they’re frozen in time,” she explained.

“I love receiving cards because I love to see how everybody’s families have grown and changed over the years.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK