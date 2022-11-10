Kris Jenner was as a flight attendant before her calling as millionaire Momager











At the age of 67, Kris Jenner is one of the most successful women in Hollywood. As a mother of six successful children and managing all of their businesses, Kris turned her family into a million-dollar empire.

Before Kristen Mary Houghton, aka Kris Jenner, enjoyed the Hollywood lifestyle and her million-dollar renovated mansion in Calabasas, the Kardashian matriarch found her start as a flight attendant.

In various episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Hulu’s The Kardashians, the momager cherished her days in the sky. She has delved into the stories behind each memory – something her daughter Khloé has heard over a dozen times – but it never gets old.

As of November 2022, Kris Jenner’s net worth stands at $170 million, but how did she go from a flight attendant to a successful momager?

Kris Jenner once worked as a flight attendant

Before becoming THE Kris Jenner everyone knows, the reality star worked for American Airlines as a flight attendant. It was for a year in 1976. Two years later, Kris then married her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian.

Her first job as a teenager was at a donut shop. She would get up at 5:30 am before going to school. This was to spend a few extra hours at the shop. She has said previously some of her duties were to “clean the donut makers and scrap the glaze off the floor”.

Once she grew older and discovered a passion for traveling around the world, Kris began her studies to become a flight attendant.

She used to live in an apartment in New York with her closest friends. Kris then secured a job at American Airlines. However, the role didn’t last long, before things became serious between her and Robert Kardashian Sr.

Fast-forward almost five decades, Kris Jenner lifestyle has seen drastic changes – one being she’s now a millionaire.

Becoming a millionaire ‘Momager’

The Kardashians – Kris, shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

If you didn’t know by now, the Kardashian-Jenner empire is managed by Kris Jenner. As the mastermind behind Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she is at the core of her children’s success.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Kris receives a 10 per cent cut from all Kardashian-Jenner enterprises and has built an empire with it.

This means all businesses related to her six children, from Kim Kardashian’s shape wear brand SKIMS to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, give a portion of their earnings to the Kardashian matriarch.

Throughout her lengthy career in show business, fans have seen Kris go the extra mile for her kids. Whether it’s closing deals, attending meetings, or even personally reviewing the work before its launch.

Kris told the news outlet: “Definitely in a great stage in my life, I’ve been CEO of my family for a very, very long time. All the experience I’ve had over 30 years of being a full-time businesswoman has led me to this very spot.”

One thing is, she doesn’t take no for an answer.

A list of Kris Jenner’s current business ventures:

Arthur George – luxury sock brand launched by Rob Kardashian in 2012. Kylie Cosmetics – cosmetic band launched by Kylie Jenner in 2014. Then follows Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby. Good American – denim clothing company specializing in all sizes, launched by Khloé Kardashian in 2016. Poosh – a lifestyle website and e-commerce platform launched by Kourtney Kardashian in 2017. It came before her all-natural edible supplements brand, Lemme. SKIMS – a shape wear brand launched by Kim Kardashian in 2019. As well as, SKKN by KIM, previously known as KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. 818 Tequilla – a premium tequila brand launched by Kendall Jenner in 2021. Safely – a line of plant-based cleaning products launched by Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen.

