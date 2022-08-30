Kris Jenner wipes away tears as she admits being 'scared' over hospital surgery











Matriarch Kris Jenner admits she is ‘scared’ ahead of undergoing surgery in hospital in the latest The Kardashians trailer.

In teary scenes, we see Kris confess how she felt about the procedure and how it may affect her family.

It’s not the first time fans saw her open up about being hospitalized, as in a previous teaser trailer for the second season of the reality show we saw her speak about the ordeal.

Although, viewers still don’t know what is wrong with the Momager.

Kris Jenner upset as she admits being ‘scared’ over surgery

The Kardashians Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu Youtube channel

In the new trailer for Season 2 of The Kardashians, released on Monday, August 29, we see snippets from all of the siblings.

From Kylie and Khloé’s new additions to the family to Kim Kardashian’s controversial comments in her Variety interview – a lot will be unfolded.

But one moving scene, sees Kris’ strong demeanor break down.

Kim asks: “Are you doing the surgery?”

The mum-of-four is sitting next to her grandmother and mom Kris, who is on the couch. Kris is silent before we hear her narrating over the top.

Fans then see Kris in the confessional with the camera, admitting: “I won’t tell my kids I’m scared.”

In the emotional scenes, we then see the 66-year-old being wheeled out of a hospital room in a bed.

Kim Kardashian’s Variety Interview unpicked

Within the short trailer, we also saw the 41-year-old speaking to mum-of-two Khloé about the backlash over her controversial ‘work’ comments in her Variety interview.

She addresses being slammed by fans online and admits being ‘mortified’ by the response.

In March this year, she said: “I have the best advice for women in business.

“Get your f*****g ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

In a new teaser, we see the 38-year-old tell big sis Kim, “No one sympathizes with you”.

Kim replies: “I’m mortified, I do understand why people were upset.”

Taking a slightly softer approach, Khloe reassured Kim: “We’ve got this, we’re built for this.”

The SKKN founder was called ‘tone-deaf’ and ‘out of touch’ after the interview by internet users.

The reality star also told Good Morning America after that her comments were “taken out of context” by Variety. She claimed Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety’s chief correspondent, was insinuating Kim was ‘famous for being famous’. The mom-of-four said it led to her “tone and attitude” changing.

However, the journalist who interviewed her came out after to say she reviewed the “raw footage”. She said the question was direct and about advice for women in business, writes The Mirror.

