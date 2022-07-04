











Momager Kris Jenner is unrecognizable in a zebra bikini in decades-old throwback photos with one of her best friends.

The reality star shared a series of photographs with her dearest pal for their birthday over the weekend.

The mum-of-six wasn’t shy from showing fans never-before-seen snaps of herself in her younger days, living life to the full.

And one of the those pictures had Kris Jenner posing in a zebra bikini with her friend on a bed, most likely in the summer.

Kris Jenner and the zebra bikini

Photo By: Will Pippin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The socialite, who was married to Caitlyn Jenner, dedicated the post to her friend for a special occasion.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday gorgeous @fayeresnick!!!! My OG ride or die!!

“What an amazing few decades we have had together! You are the most fabulous BFF, friend, mother, sister, auntie, traveling partner, therapist, and you know how to make the best margarita on the planet.

“You are so loyal, kind, smart, funny, supportive, generous, beautiful inside and out and have such great business sense. I am beyond blessed to have you in my life.

“Thank you for your beautiful friendship 😍🙏 I love you so so much XOXO.”

‘These pictures are everything’

In some of the photos, late 1980s fashion, bright colours and big hair, are screaming out the snaps could be from 40 years ago.

Followers couldn’t get enough of the throwback.

One wrote: “These pictures are everything!”

A second added: “To have a friendship like this is a true gift.”

A third then joked: “You ladies have been through some hairstyles together.”

However, in some sense, the zebra bikini Kris Jenner is rocking could have a deeper meaning for the celeb.

Zebra spirit animal meaning

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Looking at the meaning of a Zebra as a spirit animal, reports claim people enjoy challenges, actively seek them out. Other sites say the animal totem allows people to take power over their lives and overcome hurdles.

It’s not hard to work out this calculation when it comes to one of the hardest members of the Kardashian and Jenner clan.

Mom Kris, who has acted as manager, supporter, parent and cheerleader for all her six children, is constantly on the go. Whether it’s sharing Kim Kardashian’s latest SKKN campaign, trying out Kylie Jenner’s new baby bath range or promoting her own brand Safely – safe cleaning products – Kris doesn’t appear to stop.

The 66-year-old helped her daughters Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall take the spotlight in their original family show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And now the clan have The Kardashians, their new reality series on Hulu.

Therefore, Kris Jenner’s spirit animal could totally be a zebra, and her choice in bikini may have been a sub-conscious decision. Although, it’s more likely that she wore as it was the fashion and she looked great in it. Who knows?

