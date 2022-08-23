











Kylie Jenner took us back to the eighties as she sported a big, bouncy blow dry and fitted white corset in her recent Instagram post. She plugged her new lip blush shades for her own biz Kylie Cosmetics.

With over 4M likes in less than 24 hours, Kylie’s influential post shows not just how much fans love her lipsticks and glosses, but also how versatile she can be when it comes to different fashion trends.

The white corset dress was instantly noticed by followers, and in the second photo in the post, she displays one of the new shades, which are set to come out on August 25th. Just two days from the post – not long to wait!

Kylie shows off 80s-inspired look

Kylie wore a white corset dress to plug her new lip shades at her cosmetics company. She paired the look with a big, curly blow dry and of course, wore one of the upcoming lip blushes to contrast against the white outfit.

Showing off her busty chest, she sported a natural make-up look so as not to take the attention away from the lip colour. The first photo showed the Kardashian in front of a mirror, where her curves could be seen in the reflection.

In the second photo in the post, Kylie appeared to be shooting for a behind the scenes picture while holding a new lip blush to her pout. In the first, she is seen running her fingers through her curly dark locks.

Jenner fans react to Kylie’s outfit

Following the post, her followers were quick to jump on the hype train. One said, “PRETTIEST GORGEOUS BEAUTIFUL ETHEREAL HUMAN BEING”, while another wrote, “Love these pictures 😍😍😍.”

One fan noticed how the corset complimented her figure, and penned: “Kylie with the body😍❤️.” This is the same description that has been used by fans when it comes to her sister Khloe Kardashian’s slender, curvy figure.

Comments also referenced that the white corset dress was giving off wedding vibes. These included: “Looks like a wedding dress,” “It’s giving wedding???” and “Bride collection?”.

Kylie Cosmetics – new lip shades

Out on August 25th, four new shades of lip blush lip kits in their lightweight cream-to-powder formula will be released on Kylie Cosmetics. They include different pinks and are called:

Can’t Talk RN

Booked and Busy

Category is Lips

Sister Sister

Each lip kit includes an “ultra creamy” waterproof lipliner and non-drying lip blush to match. The aim of the new lip kit shades are to give a soft matte look and can be used for everyday wear.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

