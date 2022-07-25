Kylie Jenner fans ask where her baby son is as she shares new clip of Stormi













Kylie Jenner raised questions after her recent TikTok showing a family trip with boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster, but fans were asking where her baby son was.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is active on TikTok. For her recent video, the 24-year-old beauty mogul posted a 17-second “cozy” video featuring beau Travis and daughter Stormi. The triplet appeared to go out for something to eat together in the montage.

However, Kylie Jenner fans were left asking after her son, who was nowhere to be seen in the short video.

Kylie‘s son was born earlier this year. With a temporary name of Wolf, the socialite announced the decision of changing his name weeks after he was born.

Although, five months since his birth, his identity has been kept a secret as fans have only seen small snapshots of his body. Kylie Jenner also has not yet revealed his new name and recently said she would only do so when they’re sure his moniker fits him.

A ‘cozy’ outing with the Jenner clan

On July 23, Kylie took to TikTok to post her latest family adventure with Travis and her four-year-old daughter Stormi. Without a caption and the sound of a cozy beat”, the video has garnered more than 8.4 million views.

During the 17-second video, the three are walking in the hallway of what appears to be a hotel as the little one holds hands with the rapper, and then the reality star.

In the second shot, Stormi seems to be colouring as the family eats a breakfast feast in the restaurant. The 24-year-old included short clips of the food, which included pancakes, bacon, sausages, and fresh fruit.

For the past couple of weeks, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been in the headlines. The beauty mogul received backlash from fans who accused her of flexing about the couple ‘owning two separate private jets’.

Fans ask Kylie Jenner for more shots of her baby son

Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been almost six months since the birth of Kylie’s second child, yet his identity has not been shared with the loyal Kardashian fans. Their recent trip seemed to make followers even more curious over the tot.

“Where is the baby boy 🥺 he deserves some love too🥺,” a fan commented. Another one joked: “Stormi an only child fr.“

A fan asked: “Does the second baby exist anymore? I swear I forgot all about him.”

Mentioning the previous name – now changed but unknown – a TikTok user joked: “Wolfie baby has left the chat“.

Kylie and Travis have been protective over their baby son, and therefore, it’s likely in the short clip they wanted to keep him away from the camera. It’s also very likely that perhaps he was being looked after by someone else while they had breakfast.

Kylie welcomed her second child earlier this year

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

It’s the first time in Kardashian-Jenner history the identity of one of their babies has been kept a secret this long. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents of two children. The identity of eldest daughter Stormi Webster was revealed a month after her birth. Therefore, the idea of keeping her photo and name a secret for a small amount of time is not strange behaviour. However, the siblings haven’t kept it quiet for this long before.

The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics announced the birth of her baby son on February 2, 2022. A week later, the beauty mogul announced his name was Wolf Webster. However, weeks later she added that the couple would be changing his name. Its reason was that “it didn’t feel like it was him.”

Since then, the couple has been referring to him as “Baby Webster”, though fans believe the little one must have an official name. Nonetheless, they are yet to reveal his name, as well as his looks.

The A-list celebrities only shared a few details of their second child, as well as little snippets of his body from neck-down or covering the face.