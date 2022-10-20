









Kylie Jenner opens up to older sister Kendall about feeling the baby blues after welcoming her son with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kendall speaks to her younger sister about going to Las Vegas for an 818 Tequila event. Before she admits she wants a good night out, Kylie is candid about her feelings postpartum following the birth of her second child.

Although the beauty mogul said it was an easy pregnancy compared to her first with daughter Stormi, the 25-year-old confessed to having the “baby blues”.

To cheer her up, Kylie says she will join her sister and friends for a trip to Vegas.

Kylie Jenner felt the ‘baby blues’

Kendall invites Kylie to an event in Las Vegas and faces her fears of being in the public eye. Kylie, shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

Kylie Jenner opened up over the baby blues and told Kenny she was ‘crying all day’ after her son’s birth.

“It’s been really hard for me… I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks,” Kylie told Kendall.

“It’s just the baby blues, and then it kind of goes away… I cried every day for like three weeks. To the point where I’d be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad.”

However, she says she also had it with her daughter, Stormi.

She further explained her “bad days” didn’t include feelings about her body changing, but how it affected her mentally.

The makeup mogul also said the ‘baby blues’ appeared to go away after a six weeks, and she felt she didn’t have postpartum depression because of this.

Ready for a night out, but in a coat

Screenshot from The Kardashians courtesy of Hulu/Disney+

After she confesses her feelings to the supermodel, Kendall extends a hand and invites Kylie to join her for an 818 Tequila event in Las Vegas. The star appeared excited to have her “first night out” in two years after the pandemic and being pregnant.

As Kylie agrees, the beauty mogul says she will keep her coat on all the time. But Kendall rolls her eyes and laughs.

“Oh my God… I need an outfit, Kendall,” Kylie tells her. “I’m not ready for like a tiny Vegas mini dress, it’s just gonna be hot, and I’m not there with the outfit yet.

“Don’t tell me you’re about to wear a coat in Vegas,” Kendall asks her.

Kylie responds: “I can’t a mini dress right now. I’m just not there yet.”

Kylie is embracing her post-pregnancy body

Kylie also confessed to her sister, she’s “feeling like really good about my body”.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family’s previous reality show, the mogul revealed she felt “insecure” about her body. It came following the birth of her eldest child, Stormi. However, things have changed now, and she’s feeling “really good”.

She said: “Nothing’s stopping me. I’m feeling like really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like I love my body… my saggy t**s and… I’m embracing my PP body… Postpartum”.

“I can’t wait for my PP drink, my PP body, and we’re gonna PP all the way there, on the PP… the private plane,” she continues as they both laugh.

Fast-forward to the day in question, Kylie bails last minute, which is very Kylie. But, Kendall’s best friend, Hailey Bieber, took her place.

