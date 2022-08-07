Kylie Jenner claps back with 'shame on you' over makeup lab photos backlash













Kylie Jenner fought back against a cosmetic developer who slammed the reality star for her latest Kylie Cosmetics lab photo shoot.

The two were embroiled in a row on Instagram. The developer accused the mum-of-two of ‘gaslighting’ her fans over the recent photo.

It wasn’t the first of the backlash Kylie received over the picture, which sees her with a white lab coat on in what appears to me a cosmetics facility. The reality star posted about “creating new magic” for fans. She has now explained the scene behind the photos and clarified it’s not where her makeup is made.

However, followers were quick to point out the makeup mogul did not wear gloves or a hair net while in the ‘lab’.

Kylie Jenner bites back against make up lab backlash

Kevin James Bennett penned on Instagram the health and safety steps they abide by when in a cosmetics lab. Kevin accused the star of “gaslighting her followers” into thinking she is curating and formulating cosmetics in the lab via her photos.

They then said “this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works”. Kevin then concluded with manufacturers following strict “sanitation protocols to protect” consumers.

The developer called out The Kardashians star for the photographs from what looked like a lab.

Kylie defends herself against backlash

But Kylie jumped into the comments to defend herself against the accusations. She clarified the photo was not taken in a manufacturing facility. Therefore concerns over safety protocols wouldn’t be an issue. It’s not where her makeup brand’s products are manufactured and then sent to the customer.

Kylie wrote: “Kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. That’s completely unacceptable I agree.

“This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. No one is putting customers at risk! Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information!”

Kevin the developer then responded to her comment, appearing to not believe the star due to the equipment seen in the photos. With the brand owner saying it wasn’t a manufacturing facility, Kevin then accused her again of “serious gaslighting”.

The beauty mogul bit back again: “Oh were you there Kevin? Ugh now I have to change my dog’s name”. This is in reference to Kevin reportedly haven’t the same name for their pet dog as Kylie.

Fans rush to defend star

Her loyal fans were around to support the star however. On Kylie’s original post on Thursday, mum Kris Jenner sent over clapping emojis, whereas, sister Khloe wrote: “There’s my baby!”.

Heather Saunders added: “Go girl!”, followed by one fan who was hoping she was playing with foundation samples as her brand doesn’t sell them just yet.

It comes after the star jetted off to London and stopped by Harrods with little Stormi to see the Kylie Cosmetics counter.

Fans loved seeing how “big” and “beautiful” Stormi had become after “growing up so fast”.

