









Kylie Jenner has dropped in the list of most-liked Instagram posts as King Kylie’s throne on Instagram appears vulnerable. Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s unexpected collaboration racked up more than 50 million conjoint likes, pushing her position down to number seven.

The Queen of Instagram has again been defeated by her social media competitor, Cristiano Ronaldo. Late last year, he became the most-followed Instagram account, taking over the reality star’s initial lead.

An unexpected collaboration with his all-time rival Messi knocked Kylie out of Instagram’s top five most-liked list.

In recent months, Kylie has been less active on Instagram. Now, The Kardashians star only posts on special occasions or for partnerships.

Fans can now see a more ‘realistic’ side of her life on TikTok. She posts unfiltered videos from her crazy schedules to moments with her children, promoting her cosmetics brand, or simply showing off her outfit of the day.

View Instagram Post

On November 19, Cristiano and Messi surprised their respected Instagram followers with a collaboration with the luxury French fashion brand, Louis Vuitton.

It was the first time the two footballers had collaborated after decades of competing against each other on the field.

In less than 24 hours, the 37-year-old garnered more than 32 million likes, whereas the Argentinian accumulated 25 million likes.

Their collab has caused the popular beauty mogul to drop out from the top-five most-liked posts. Nonetheless, she still maintains in the top ten list.

Kylie‘s two most liked Instagram posts are the birth of her second child, a baby boy. Her most-liked photo currently is her second pregnancy announcement (24.8 million likes). This is followed by a photo of her daughter Stormi with her brother days after he was born (22.9 million).

The top 10 most-liked posts on Instagram are:

@world_record_egg’s self-portrait (55.7m)

Cristiano’s Louis Vuitton post with Messi (32.9m)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pregnancy announcement (32.6m)

XXXTentacion’s final post (28.3m)

Ariana Grande’s wedding to Dalton Gomez (26.3m)

Zendaya wishing Tom Holland a happy birthday (25.5m)

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement (24.8m)

Tom Holland’s Spiderverse meme (24.7m)

Messi’s Louis Vuitton post with Cristiano (25m)

Kylie Jenner introducing her baby boy (22.9m)

… But she’s still Instagram royalty

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The good news is, Kylie is still the most followed female Instagram account, ahead of pop star Selena Gomez by 15 million followers. She took the singer’s lead in 2020 when both accounts had almost half of their current amount of followers.

Kylie is also the most followed Kardashian-Jenner sister on the platform. Sister Kim Kardashian comes in the second position with 333 million followers and Khloé with 280 million. The trio is in the top ten from the table’s list.

The top 10 most followed accounts are:

Instagram (567m)

Cristiano Ronaldo (496m)

Lionel Messi (373m)

Kylie Jenner (372m)

Selena Gomez (356m)

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ (347m)

Ariana Grande (339m)

Kim Kardashian (333m)

Beyonce (282m)

Khloe Kardashian (279m)

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, the 25-year-old is estimated to earn between $700k to $1 million per post if she collabs with any brands or companies – arguably making her the most influential member in the Kardashian family tree.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK