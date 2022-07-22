











Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger.

A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.

The latest rumors were sparked by a TikTok Kylie uploaded on Thursday (July 21, 2022) and a paparazzi photo of her dinner with the clan.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kylie is eye-catching in white silk dress

The Kardashian-Jenners caught up over dinner on Wednesday night at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi. It’s the first time they’ve been spotted together in a while, prompting speculation it was a special occasion.

Joined by Kylie’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, and family friend Yris Palmer, they all sported skin-tight black outfits. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, however, was a vision in white in a silk Jean Paul Gaultier dress, fueling rumours that it was a low-key bridal shower.

View Instagram Post

Their girls’ night out was also the first time Khloe had been seen in public following news last week that she was expecting a second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

Kim’s love life, on the other hand, is going smoothly with Pete Davidson.

The TikTok video in question

One day after her sister date, Kylie posted this TikTok of Travis cuddling her stomach. They’re adorable, but the only thing we can see is the gigantic bling on her ring finger.

This isn’t the first time the 24-year-old has sported jewellery there. In November 2021, fans speculated she and Travis – real name Jacques Bermon Webster – were tying the knot after spotting a sparkling band on her ring finger.

The photo flaunted her matching diamonds with Stormi, though followers noticed a band on her fourth finger hidden under her sleeve.

View Instagram Post

The makeup mogul has yet to comment on the recent speculation personally, but it’s likely that she isn’t engaged as she wasn’t wearing a ring whilst out with Kim and Khloe.

Take a look at the third photo in this post:

View Instagram Post

Reality Titbit has contacted Kylie’s representatives for comment.

