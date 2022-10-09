Kylie Jenner fans have had 'enough' of waiting to find out baby son's name











Kylie Jenner still hasn’t revealed the name of her son, who was born back in early February. As the reality star posts photos of her baby boy while shielding his face, fans have said they’ve had ‘enough’ of waiting to hear his moniker.

The youngest child of Kris Jenner, Kylie, welcomed her second son on February 2, a day after celebrating her daughter’s Stormi fourth birthday. Announcing she and Travis had decided to name him Wolf, the 25-year-old then revealed they changed the name weeks later.

Seven months after his birth, his identity and name remain unknown. The Kardashians star is now facing thousands of patient fans awaiting his name and for her to show more than “Wolfie’s feet”.

Kylie Jenner’s baby son makes a new appearance

On October 5, Kylie went to her Instagram account to post the heartwarming welcome that she had received from her two children, after spending a week in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

Entering fall in warm California weather, the 25-year-old was greeted with an adorable DIY banner reading “Welcome Home”. The front porch of her luxurious home had tons of pumpkins. Ultimate home decor vibes.

Adding two butterfly emojis, Kylie wrote in her caption: “Home”.

Other images included Stormi with her Gucci purse, and in another shot she was caressing a horse. Kylie Jenner and Travis’ baby son also appeared, with a picture of his tiny feet as he and his mom were soaking up some vitamin D.

Fans beg Kylie to ‘just say the name’

Screenshot from Disney+ player – The Kardashians season 2 episode 2 Courtesy Disney+/Hulu

Seven months have passed and Kardashian-Jenner fans have had enough of waiting, it seems. The comments section seemed to be filled with pleas from fans begging the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics to “just say the name.”

Other fans began joking Kylie named her son “home”, as his name has been the topic of speculation in the Kardashian fandom ever since his birth.

One fan commented: “I’ve lost interest in learning this kid’s name. She’s taken too long. I’m over it.”

A second one wrote: “Show the baby already.”

A third follower said: “What is this baby’s name, Kylie enough.”

A fourth fan joked: “You named him HOME.”

Despite the reality star being in the public eye for most of her childhood, she still is entitled to privacy. It appears the beauty mogul has decided to keep as much of her son’s identity and appearance a secret in the early months of his life. However, avid followers enjoy seeing into the lives of the TV stars, and like to follow the family’s adventures.

Trademark under ‘Kristan Wolf Enterprises’ sparks rumors

A viral TikTok video has left the Kardashian-Jenner fan base “bamboozled”, as KoKo would say. It comes after a TikToker claimed they found out a hint about Kylie Jenner’s possible baby boy name. It began after they dug into Kylie‘s business trademarks, including Kylie Swim and Stormi.

Sharing Jennifer Ko Craft as Kylie’s attorney of record, the TikToker discovered that a new trademark by Jenner Cosmetics had been put up 13 days after the birth of Kylie’s child. The social media user also noted the mom-of-two’s middle name was also Kristen, but spelled differently.

Interestingly, the former trademarks had a listed owner as Kylie Jenner, but the new trademark is listed as being owned by Jenner Cosmetics with the same attorney.

“Then, I found this. Kristan Wolf Enterprises,” she revealed, claiming it could be the reality star’s chosen moniker for her second child.

However, Kylie Jenner has not responded to the new claims, or verified that she is the owner of the new trademark. Although it’s listed under Jenner Cosmetics, it hasn’t been confirmed it is under Kylie Jenner.

Fans were not mad about the potential name, finding it “so cute”, believing he had been named after Momager Kris Jenner.

Whereas, other fans claim the reality star would not name him Kristan, after it sounded too similar to sister Khloé’s ex-partner, Tristan Thompson.

“Girl, you just cracked the code,” a user wrote.

Another one believed: “It’s for her mom, that’s so cute.”

“You’re about to get contacted by Kris’ lawyers,” a fan joked.

One follower pointed out: “It’s giving Khloé + Tristan.”

Reality Titbit has approached Kylie Jenner’s representatives for comment.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK