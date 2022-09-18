Kylie Jenner fans 'love' how her impressive closet is just 'like a shopping mall'











Fans of Kylie Jenner are in awe over her huge, luxurious closet or dressing room. Followers love seeing inside her amazing wardrobe, but some admit it makes them feel ‘poor’.

No doubt, Kylie Jenner is killing it in her TikTok game. Leaving her Instagram account for business and random photos, her TikTok account has turned into a space where she shares her day-to-day routines, including some areas of her lavish mansion.

Even though the reality star has already given a tour of her closet in the past, attention has found its way back after another clip. This week’s topic came after her followers noticed background music in her video appeared similar to an elevator.

Kylie Jenner’s closet room and the ‘elevator music’

On September 17, Kylie returned to the platform in another video. Following up on the success of her previous Get Ready With Me/Outfit Of The Day, where her longtime roommate Frederick made an appearance, the 25-year-old gave a rundown of her outfit.

The one-minute video begins with the beauty mogul saying she was “upset” because she lost the footage of her Get-ready-with-me type of TikTok. Nonetheless, Kylie soldiered on and was left with the last stages of her outfit, which were to choose a bag and add on accessories.

The comment section noticed Kylie‘s wardrobe not only included lavish rows of bags and shoes worth a staggering amount, but the room itself had ‘elevator’ music.

Many Kardashian fans began to compare her dressing room with a mall, while others complimented the star for her casual-yet-attractive look.

One follower wrote: “It’s the elevator music playing around the house… Love it here.”

Another fan commented: “A whole mall.”

Wondering the size of the dressing room, a third fan said: “It’s a fact that there is an echo.”

A user pointed out: “Okay but Kylie’s got good taste in fashion tho… Like even tho it’s cute and basic she still has good taste.”

Other fans joked about how “poor” they looked compared to the star, as they began to compare their closets with her.

But the reality star could have added the song in post-production. We doubt Kylie has ‘elevator’ music playing in her luxury wardrobe at all times.

Forget about the bag, what’s in Kylie’s closet room?

Kylie’s lavish closet includes rows of stilettos, and designer bags. Tidily organized, fans have been “dreaming” and expressing their jealousy of four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who may one day eventually own the rows and rows of items.

The Kardashian star has already given fans a sneak peek of her closet, whether it has been through “What’s In My Bag” videos to actual tours of the room itself. Still, fans can’t get over the number of goods there are inside the room.

One thing that seems to change throughout the months, is the position of each bag. Or is this another room?

Kylie isn’t the only sister to own such a big room to store her bags and clothes, though. Her older sister Kim was revealed to have hired a huge warehouse to keep 30,000 of her favorite clothes throughout her years in the spotlight.

