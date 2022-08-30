









Kylie Jenner may keep her Instagram feed aesthetically pleasing, but her TikTok account features a different side to the beauty mogul. However, Kylie Jenner’s latest TikTok video featuring an Avatar filter has led to confusion.

The Kardashians star has not only become a reality star, but she is on her way to becoming a TikTok megastar. Amassing millions of followers, the young businesswoman has been uploading weekly and even daily content. This usually includes her business ventures and moments with her family and friends.

Her latest TikTok video left Kardashian fans and critics noting an unforgettable blunder in a tribute to Avatar.

Regardless of the honest mistake, she and Stormi are an adorable pair.

Kylie and Stormi are ‘ready for the new Avatar’

On August 29, Kylie updated her TikTok account with a heartwarming video with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The beauty mogul shared her excitement about the highly-anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water, which is premiering this December.

In the clip, Kylie and Stormi are in bed as an Avatar filter changes their appearance to resemble the characters in the film. As the song plays in the background, they both mimic the movements while looking at the camera.

Accumulating almost eight million views, in a message to her 46.6 million followers, the 25-year-old captioned: “We’re ready for the new avatar baby!!!”

Fans react to the ‘wrong’ track

Although the video showed a tender moment between mother and daughter, Kardashian critics noticed a fundamental error during the video. The audio used as background music did not belong to the film.

The reality star used the song End Title Theme from the Nickelodeon animated version titled Avatar The Last Airbender. This sparked a lot of laughter and confusion, as many began to tell Kylie in the comments section.

A fan wrote: “You’re using an audio from avatar the last Airbender.”

A second one wrote: “Kylie wrong avatar.”

Another one followed: “HELP THE AIRBENDER SONG INSTEAD OF THE OTHER AVATAR.”

Despite the reactions, many fans pointed out the cuteness overload throughout the video as Kylie and Stormi show a very close bond.

One fan commented: “Ahhh what is there not to love about this cute video.”

Another fan wrote: “So cute with a K.”

She ‘usually gets paid for that’

Throughout the month of August, Kylie has been in the news several times. Days before her latest viral moment, the star came under fire after her behavior toward a fan during a meet and greet.

An influencer and Kardashian fanatic that filmed his moment with the star asked her questions about her son’s name and identity. Asked to sing the infamous “Rise and Shine” lyric, her response drew attention.

Kylie replied: “I usually get paid for that… But I’m just going to do it anyway.”

As the video went viral, many expressed their mixed feelings about her answer.

One fan commented: “Did she really just say “I usually get paid for that??? Wow.”

Another critic added: “Girl has billions and she’s worried about not getting paid for rise and shine.”

A fan joked: “She didn’t get paid so it wasn’t the same tune.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK