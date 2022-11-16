









Kylie Jenner adorably waits at the airport and films her reunion with BFF and make-up artist Ariel Tejada, who arrived at JFK airport late at night, even though they ‘saw each other yesterday’.

Kylie Jenner is a loyal friend. Ariel has been her makeup artist for more than seven years, and the two have built a special relationship outside of work. The makeup guru has been traveling the world with Kylie, joining the star for huge after-hours celebrations.

As the 25-year-old was in New York City for the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition Opening, she had to bring her own squad. Waiting at the airport late at night, the reality star hugs her best friend tightly.

Kylie Jenner reunites with Ariel after 24h without each other

On November 15, Kylie Jenner went to her personal TikTok account to share her emotional reunion with her best friend, who’s also her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

In the 28-second video, the mogul patiently waits for her friend in an oversized black coat, knee-high boots, and sunglasses. Ariel then appears in the frame after they drop him off, and they both run to hug each other.

Towards the end, Kylie’s private jet, Kylie Air, appears in the background, leading to the understanding the reality star and her friend traveled separately, and she was waiting for his arrival in New York.

She captioned: “We saw each other yesterday…”

Kylie fans say their friendship is ‘so cute’

Kylie, who has been posting videos every week of her life outside of her crazy schedule has gained a massive following. As of November 2022, she has a whopping 49.5 million followers and 970.3 million likes.

Right after she posted the sweet encounter, fans started leaving comments below the video where fans joked about wanting to have a similar friendship to theirs.

“I want their friendship,” a fan commented.

One followed: “I love when they post real situations [if you know what I mean].”

Another user wrote: “Their relationship is what I dream ours to be, you Kylie, me Ariel.”

“Imagine King Kylie being soo happy to see you,” one followed.

A fourth fan joked: “Idk why I thought Travis was going to come out.”

Who’s Ariel Tejada?

Ariel Tejada is a professional celebrity makeup artist, who has worked both with Kim Kardashian and Kylie. He also worked with other Hollywood celebrities such as Spanish singer Rosalía, Shay Mitchell, Lilly Ghalichi, and late-actress Naya Rivera.

The Cuban makeup guru was discovered by Kylie and she sent him a message through her Instagram account in 2015. Traveling around the world and joining the reality star when she needs a touch of glam, the two have created a close relationship and spend a lot of time together.

Making his own business endeavors, the 27-year-old has collaborated with major cosmetics brands like Morphe. In October, it brought back the soft sculpting sponge, as well as the new five-piece makeup brushes.

