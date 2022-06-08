Kylie Jenner gives fans a 'jump scare' posing in a 'free the nipple' bikini













Kylie Jenner has spent some quality time with her best friends by going on a trip to a lavish location. Without forgetting her beloved followers, she has been feeding her Instagram fans with a lot of content, including a jump scare.

Hardcore fans of the 24-year-old might’ve noticed that Kylie has been on top of her Instagram game. After taking a break from social media and the spotlight, she is now posting non-stop about her billion-dollar business. Also including moments with her family and friends. Good for her.

Kylie’s “free the nipple” content that nobody expected

Months after giving birth to her second child, Kylie Jenner has been spending a few days with her best friends while enjoying a lakeside vacation in Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona. As the days have gone on, she has been posting more pictures, including a vlog-style Instagram reel.

On June 6, the youngest sister of the Kar-Jenner clan updated her 345 million Instagram followers. She posted a picture of herself wearing a bikini, but not just any bikini, though. The $325 Jean-Paul Gautier nipple-printed graphic bikini had everyone thinking that she wasn’t wearing anything on top. Phew.

Gathering 11 million likes, the 24-year-old reality TV star wrote to her Instagram post: “free the nipple.”

Fans are speechless – “The jump scare was real”

In the comments section, fans appeared to have been given the scare of their lives as they had to stop scrolling down for a minute. Kylie nearly gave everyone a heart attack, no joke.

“Ngl this terrified me,” one wrote. A second comment followed: “The jump scare was real.”

A third fan added: “Almost thought they were real 😂😂.”

However, the family and friends of the billionaire seemed to have loved her initiative and did not hesitate to throw some compliments at her.

“FREE THEM,” longtime family friend, Malika Haqq wrote in capital letters. Her assistant, Victoria Villarroel also supported her with, “yessss 😍😍😍.”

Kylie’s stepbrother, whom he shares with dad Caitlyn Jenner simply commented: “😆🙌🏼.”

A “good” weekend getaway

It has been a while since the beauty mogul had gone on a trip with her friends. After a busy month with new Kylie Cosmetics collections and the wedding of her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, she has been able to spend some quality time with her besties.

According to The Sun, the group stayed at the Amangiri desert resort in Canyon Point, Utah. The place is a hot spot for celebrities to get away from the spotlight and take a break from their busy schedules.

Posing in the outdoor swimming pool from the stunning resort, Kylie took to her Instagram account and described her holiday: “Weekend: good.”