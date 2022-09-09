









Kylie Jenner is being applauded by fans for remembering late rapper Pop Smoke. She shared a video to TikTok on September 8th in his memory by miming to his song, Imperfections.

A day after sharing a ‘get ready with me’ video, where she states that she was just doing what the cool kids do, Kylie decided to pay homage to the rapper, who was murdered during a home invasion in Los Angeles in 2020.

It is not the first time Kylie has publicly spoken about Pop Smoke’s death. After he died, Kylie took to Twitter to pay tribute and wrote: “Rest in peace Pop Smoke.” In a Tweet shared shortly after, she said: “I’ve had enough of 2020.”

Photo by Arik Mazur/Getty Images

Kylie mimes to Pop Smoke song

Kylie shared a video to TikTok on September 8th, where she is seen remembering late rapper Pop Smoke by miming to his song Imperfections (Interlude). In less than 24 hours, she received almost 400K likes on the post.

She was sat in the car with her hair down and natural make-up on while shooting the quick video, singing the lyrics: “Baby, good love and protection / I love your imperfections / You are my selection.”

The reality TV personality then zoomed in towards the end, before doing a nose scrunch. It comes two years after Kylie shared a video listening to Pop Smoke’s music shortly after he died in February 2020.

Travis was friends with Pop Smoke

Kylie shares her two-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott, who worked with Pop on the 2019 song Gatti. Pop was 20 when he was shot by two masked intruders in his Hollywood Hills home in the early hours in February 2020.

In June 2021, Travis honored the memory of the late rapper with his Dior collection by launching a t-shirt with a picture of Pop’s face. They had formed a close friendship in the months before Pop died.

A fan wrote under a HollywoodLife YouTube video: “I can’t imagine what Travis is going through right now.

“Trav was one of the first rappers to show Pop Smoke love and he took Smoke under his wing, they had a big brother lil brother relationship,” the fan continued to add.

TikTok fans pay tribute to Pop

With many calling her “King Kylie” and “Lady Kylie”, several TikTok followers are just in shock that she listens to Pop Smoke’s music. One fan wrote: “She listens to pop smoke 😅🥵.”

“Showing love to pop 🧡,” reacted a fan of Kylie, who respected her for paying Pop homage.

Another simply said: “RIP to the Woo 🙏🏽.”

“SMOKE WILL NEVER CLEAR ♾️💫 WOO”, commented a follower.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

