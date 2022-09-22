









Kylie Jenner has debuted a new hairstyle for a recent fashion shoot, but fans are convinced she looks like Angelina Jolie. Do those baby bangs and pouty lips remind you of anyone?

The youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan went from a young teen to makeup trendsetter known for her plump lips, spawning a best-selling lip kit and a business empire.

For her latest photoshoot, the mom-of-two bared a resemblance to another celebrity who’s famous for her signature pout too. We had to do a double-take to make sure Kylie Jenner wasn’t actually Angelina Jolie.

Kylie is an Angelina lookalike with new hairstyle

Kylie has debuted many wigs over the years, but we’ve rarely seen her with a fringe – possibly because last time she appeared with a bob and a fringe, the internet dubbed it the Lord Farquaad look. You know, the tiny egotistical ruler in Shrek.

Despite the memes, the style caught on and the likes of Constance Wu, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez requested the Farquaad flip at the salon.

Kylie has revisited bangs, though this time, it’s the trendy blunt version. She dropped her usual full brows in exchange for the 90s-esque thin brow, and highlighted her plump lips with nude gloss and brown lip liner to enhance them even more.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to show off the new look for CR Fashion Book on Sunday (September 18) and it’s giving us Angelina Jolie in Salt (2010) and Girl, Interrupted (1999) vibes – and we’re not the only ones that think so.

“Angelina?” a fan asked, prompting a wave of comments such as “I also thought so at first.”

Another similarly wrote: “I thought you was Angelina Jolie.”

Check out the photos here.

Others thought she resembled Doja Cat more with thin brows and short bangs: “Doja cat vibes,” one added.

Kylie’s bangs are inspiring fans to go for the chop

The businesswoman stepped out the next day with a long wispy fringe in her casual white tank and denim skirt.

They don’t call Kylie a trendsetter for no reason as fans are now “obsessed” with the look and considering the style themselves.

“I cant get over how good kylies bangs look pls help,” one fan wrote.

Another agreed: “Kylie with bangs is everything omg.”

“Kylie Jenner has posted on her stories with a side fridge and I can GUARANTEE everyone will have a side fringe in the coming weeks.” We’re not suprised if this happens – she’s got 370 million followers waiting for her next style tip.

