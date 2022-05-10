Fans thought Kylie Jenner was pregnant again after she shared baby bump photos













Kylie Jenner had some fans thinking that she was announcing her third pregnancy after posting on her Instagram account. The makeup mogul had shared a series of photos of her baby bump and pictures of her children for Mother’s Day.

The mother-of-two warmed the hearts of her 336 million Instagram subscribers. The adorable montage showed the behind-the-scenes of her iconic pregnancy photoshoots and glimpses of her four-year-old daughter, Stormi. Also, her three-month-old son, whose name is not yet known, made an appearance. Just his tiny hands, though.

Kylie Jenner sends a message on Mother’s Day

As a mother of two, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics wanted to send a message for Mother’s Day on her latest Instagram post.

The 24-year-old reality TV star captioned it:

“Everyday should be Mother’s Day 🤍🙏🏼 thank you God for my two beautiful blessings.”

Beautifully put up together, the video began with a sonogram of her and Travis’ son whom she welcomed in February. It also shows moments with her daughter Stormi, photoshoots during her pregnancy, ultrasounds, and even the little one’s hand.

The video has been played over 35 million times and has gathered 5.3 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Baby number 3? – “I was about to say…”

Being the last of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to post a video dedicated to Mother’s Day, fans thought that Kylie Jenner was announcing her third pregnancy, three months after the birth of her second son. However, it was just the makeup mogul sharing her favourite pregnancy moments. Therefore, the star as we know it, isn’t expecting her third child.

“I was bout to say damn again 😂,” wrote a fan.

A second one said: “Girl I thought you were saying you were having another one..”

“Lol I thought that was a pregnancy announcement,” a surprised fan commented.

Kylie Jenner and Travis’ baby name is still unknown

More than three months after the birth of her second son, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, haven’t shared their chosen baby name. However, the desire to know the ‘final’ name of their baby has only grown. The interest is still there after the reality star told fans that they decided Wolf wasn’t what they wanted in the end.

After the video, while some believed that Kylie announced her third pregnancy, others asked her to reveal the name and face of his son.

“What’s his name Kylie,” asked a fan.

In capital letters, another one wrote: “SHOW US HIM”

“Ugh what is his name tho,” a third one wrote.

For now, fans will be able to enjoy the subtle glimpses of his tiny hands, shoes and obscure shots of the infant in clever photo tricks from the star.