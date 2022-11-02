Kylie Jenner 'pushed back' after 'millions' of trolls talked about her online











The reality star is the latest guest to appear on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom, where the reality star spoke about the downsides of being in the spotlight from a young age. Kylie Jenner also opened up over receiving ‘millions’ of trolls and comments about her online.

Longtime friends Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber sat down in the model’s famous bathroom, where she kicked off the third season of her talk show.

If you’ve been following Kylie before her fame skyrocketed with the success of Kylie Cosmetics, you might know the reality star dedicated her early career to boosting her social media presence. However, that changed throughout the most recent years.

During the episode, which included a lot of drinking and occasional scares, The Kardashians star confessed having struggles of being in the spotlight since a young age.

The meaning of Halloween since becoming a mom

Season three of Who’s In My Bathroom kicked off with none other than Kylie Jenner. However, she isn’t the first Jenner to appear on the show, as her older sister Kendall became the first guest of the YouTube series.

Making a toast to Halloween, both Kylie and Hailey spoke about the makeup mogul’s best costumes over the years. They agreed her 2016 Christina Aguilera look was her best one up to date.

She then discussed how Halloween changed for her ever since she became a mother for the first time with Stormi back in 2018. The reality star also welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott in February this year.

Fans have seen Kylie grow up on the family’s original TV show – Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Despite the family’s history of lavish events, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said she enjoys quieter celebrations with her children.

The 25-year-old said it’s now all about “trick-or-treat with my kids”.

Kylie Jenner growing up in the spotlight led to ‘millions’ of trolls

Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Kylie was only nine-years-old when Keeping Up With The Kardashian premiered. Now 25, the young star has been in the spotlight for 16 years.

Speaking to Hailey about her social media presence and being one of the most followed accounts on Instagram, the reality star had a few things to share about the negative side of being a big celebrity.

She also spoke about how her relationship with social media changed since she became a mother.

“I think that when I show my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me. So I decided to push back a little bit,” she told Hailey.

Kylie explained after she had her children, she noticed she “has a different relationship with social media.”

Kylie Jenner continued as she spoke about comments and trolls: “I think that things get overanalyzed and misconstrued, and you kind of just have to accept that I think that I have, probably, the toughest skin on the planet.

“Because millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am that’s not even me. It’s hard to just swallow that.

“My friends and my family know who I am so that’s really all that matters”.

Kardashian love their ‘great chemistry’

Screenshot from Hailey Rhode Bieber’s YouTube Channel: Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber toast to Halloween with spooky cocktails | WHO’S IN MY BATHROOM?

The Jenner sisters (Kendall and Kylie) and Hailey Bieber have been friends for more than a decade. Kendall first met the model in 2012 during the premiere of The Hunger Games, and later on, became close with the youngest of the clan.

Over the years, the two have spent time together, partying and traveling the world. Fast forward to the present day, Hailey is married to pop star Justin Bieber, and Kylie is a mother of two.

As they reunited for the premiere of the third season of Hailey’s YouTube series, fans couldn’t hesitate but comment on their friendship.

One wrote: “Hailey and Kylie are the dynamic duo we all love!”

A second follower wrote: “You can literally tell they have been friends for a long time… They have great chemistry. Justin is the delivery guy… You can tell from Hailey’s face.”

“I love how comfortable they were, the confidence, Hailey and Kylie are very funny,” another fan commented.

A fourth fan pointed out: “You can see their friendship is so genuine. Love how they both support each other.”

