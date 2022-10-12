Kylie Jenner ready to defend Gotham City with deep neckline and rock hard 'abs'











Kylie Jenner has sent her fans into a wild frenzy with her latest cosmetics collaboration with Batman. The incredible photos from behind the scenes of the product photoshoot saw her with a plunging neckline and fake abs.

The makeup mogul revealed to fans her new Halloween collection is set to be released on October 19 – just in time for the spooky holiday.

Her loyal fans can’t get enough of the new collab as it becomes a new venture for the reality star.

Kylie Jenner’s Batman outfit is the perfect Halloween costume

Whether the star chooses to wear the outfit for October 31 or not, it’s a great backup for the mom-of-two.

Kylie shared sneak peek photos of the makeup included in the Kylie Cosmetics X Batman collaboration. The snaps saw her pose with incredible winged eyeshadow looks. The iconic black and yellow colors featured on her lids.

It’s clear The Kardashians star is ready to defend Gotham City in the epic outfit, which has a modern and Kylie twist.

Instead of a full cape and bulky exterior, the 25-year-old was dressed in a short-sleeved shirt which had a plunging neckline that reached past her belly button. But don’t worry, rock hard ‘abs’ were put in place underneath to hide her skin.

The stomach plate is also common on the original Batman costume for Bruce Wayne. Actors who portray the character are often seen with it in place as well in movies.

Fans can’t wait for the new collection to drop

In a teaser clip for the launch, we see Kylie’s face on two old television screens as she camera zooms in. The dark and gloomy lighting is very on par with the aesthetic of the character.

In another shot, Kylie leans into an anti-hero character by dressing up as Catwoman, ears and catsuit included. Viewers are then left with the recognizable Batman signal on the screen.

After hearing the news of her latest collaboration, her avid followers appear to be ready to break the bank to buy the new collection.

One Twitter user wrote: “Wow, I really want the Kylie cosmetics x Batman collection. The packaging is immaculate 10/10”.

A second penned: “I actually don’t want that new Kylie cosmetics Batman collection, I NEED IT.”

Whereas, a third Tweeted: “I’m going to have to get something from the Kylie x Batman collection.”

However, some social media users are confused by the collab as the star has not associated herself with superhero or fantasy lines in the past.

It comes after Kylie Cosmetics unveiled a second part to their Kris Jenner product line. After the first iconic collab, the mom and daughter duo paired up together once again to bring some new items for their fans.

The Kris Jenner collection included a pressed powder palette, eye patches, lip crayons and a powder blush and highlighter duo.

