











Kylie Jenner’s romance with baby daddy Travis Scott is still going strong, as shown by her recent repost of a PDA photoshoot for GQ Magazine.

When we think of PDA, newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take the crown. Just check any paparazzi photo, any of their Instagram uploads, or just watch one episode of The Kardashians on Hulu – somewhere in there, you’ll find a wild Kravis making out for all to see.

Another Kravis, however, is now giving the PDA-heavy couple a run for their money: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. In all seriousness, they should be considered the original Kravis since they were an item first.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took some time off from her busy mom duties to show love for Scott yesterday with a repost of their passionate GQ Magazine photoshoot.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend The Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 07, 2018 in New York City.

Kylie just reminded us why she and Travis are goals

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two reposted two photos from their couple shoot on her Instagram Story, courtesy of a fan account, who she also follows.

Travis can be seen playfully biting Kylie’s chin while showing off his diamond grills. It’s unknown how much exactly they’re worth, but he did splash $25K on a rainbow version for his Rihanna Anti World Tour back in 2016, so it’s likely they cost some serious cash.

The 2018 images marked the couple’s first joint photoshoot, which broke the internet since they rarely discussed their love lives. Kylie and Travis were one year into their relationship at the time and Stormi was just five months old.

View Instagram Post

Speaking about their beginnings, their second date was anything but normal. Their first date was just a casual hangout session at Coachella in April 2017, and by date number two, Kylie dropped everything to go on tour with him.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she revealed. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour – what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other.”

Kylie, being the boss that she is, asserted: “I guess I’m going with you.” And that’s how their second date kicked off.

“I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him,” the reality star said. The tour lasted until June 11, 2017, so no wonder their romance went from “zero to Stormi” in a matter of months.

Three days before the PDA repost, Kylie shared another snap of her and Travis hugging beside their multi-million dollar private jets. And yes, they each have their own.

Kylie is facing backlash for three-minute private jet flights

“You wanna take mine or yours?” the photo was captioned, sending fans into a craze as she flaunted her riches. However, it was a tweet by Celebrity Jets that allegedly revealed Kylie Air flying for only three minutes that isn’t going down well. According to Buzzfeed, the distance was equal to a 40-minute car journey.

That’s not the only brief flight; another route was posted two days later, lasting 12 minutes.

Private jets have reportedly been found to emit two tonnes of CO2 in just one hour, and are five to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes (per passenger).

While the internet is aggravated by the environmental consequences, some can’t help but meme it.

It’s a hard life for all of us:

