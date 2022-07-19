Kylie Jenner shops at Target as fans say she's 'acting relatable' after backlash













Over the last week, Kylie Jenner has been in the headlines, but not for the best reasons. Days after receiving backlash amid her private jet post, the beauty mogul took her daughter Stormi and nieces on a Target trip and shared it on TikTok.

Fans don’t “wanna take mine or yours”, it seems. Kylie Jenner faced backlash over bragging about her and Travis Scott owning two private jets. Followers were quick to point out others are “using paper straws” and “combating climate change”.

Not even a week after the events, Kylie Jenner updated her TikTok account and gave her 43.6 million followers a 14-second video with her daughter Stormi and two nieces. The girls went on a surprise Target trip where they shopped with their famous family member.

Kylie Jenner has been considered the “relatable Kardashian” in the past during the younger and earlier days of her fame. However, the recent backlash over the private jets may argue against that.

Kylie Jenner surprises kids at Target

On July 19, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video with her fans. She took her four-year-old daughter Stormi and two of her nieces to the famous budget store Target for a shopping spree. The 24-year-old had the three girls seated in a shopping cart as they shared their excitement.

Viewed more than 10 million times, Kylie wrote in her caption: “Surprise target trip with my girls.” The 14-second video shows little snippets of the four walking down the empty aisles. They picked up their toys and took them at the register. The three infants keep their eyes sharp on their chosen items.

However, though she had good intentions of gifting the girls with many gifts, fans were not too keen on the beauty mogul since it had only been a few days since Kylie had been in the headlines over her controversial Instagram post.

Fans question if Kylie rented the store

The Kardashian-Jenner family shot to fame after their successful reality TV family show. It had run for a total of 20 seasons. Their whole lives have been around cameras, hence their rose in popularity has turned them into millionaires and billionaires.

Nonetheless, as fans have watched the TikTok video, some have realized that the Target story seemed to be completely empty. This had fans wondering if the beauty mogul had rented the store on that occasion, or visited during hours when it was closed with exclusive access.

“Did they close the store for y’all😶,” a fan commented. Another one wrote: “I didn’t know you could rent out Target.“

A TikTok user pointed out: “She’s just trying to appeal to us peasant that she’s relatable and down to earth after the backlash she got.”

Another user followed: “Trying to act relatable after the clueless I relatable his/her plane post #outoftouch.”