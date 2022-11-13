Kylie Jenner showing off curves in sheer black dress is giving us Goosebumps











Kylie Jenner was a total stunner with her killer curves. She supported her older sister Kim on the Red Carpet, and her gorgeous gown stole the show.

Kylie stepped out to support her sister Kim Kardashian during the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. The older beauty and fashion mogul was receiving this year’s Giving Tree Award. The previous year, Kobe Bryan’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was the recipient of the award.

Hitting the Red Carpet, which took place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics turned heads. She was also joined by momager Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner’s curves were a hot topic in a black dress

On November 13, Kylie took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her night for this year’s Baby2Baby Gala. And it’s probably one of her best Red Carpet fits so far.

Sharing images of the back of the revealing dress, designed by Loewe, she wrote in her caption: “Now let’s hear it for the back of the dress!!!”

Contrasting her elder sister, who wore a bright pink gown, the 25-year-old went for a much-darker fit. Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in the sheer black dress, made up of different clothing patterns and materials. Kylie‘s back was on display with the open-back design.

In a formal and sophisticated look, The Kardashian star shone bright with her natural yet glamorous makeup look, which included a light coat of mascara and glossy lips.

Kardashian fans left with ‘Goosebumps’

As expected, the comments section was filled with fans complimenting the star, who has been becoming more comfortable with her body changes since the birth of her second child.

In other words, whenever Kylie posts on her social media platforms, it leaves us with goosebumps every time.

A fan said: “Slayed once again.”

“The word is ‘ate,” another fan followed.

A third fan joked: “Kylie let’s go to church.”

“ROWS for ROWS,” one commented.

‘A decade-long support’ awarded to Kim Kardashian

After years of support on helping out and supporting children in need with basic living essentials, the 42-year-old reality star was given the award for this year’s Giving Tree Award.

In the previous year, Vanessa Bryant was honored with the Baby2Baby trophy, after raising a total of $8.5 million for the tenth anniversary of the gala.

Presented by Paul Mitchell, the host highlighted her commitment to giving back to children in need. As a mother of four, Kim’s priority has been to give the best life to her children as well as to others.

