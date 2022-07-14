











In honour of Kylie Baby’s new release, mum Kylie Jenner has given fans another peek of her son, whose name still remains a mystery.

Kylie welcomed her second child in February and has continued to keep him away from the spotlight. She revealed her newborn was called Wolf Webster, but eventually admitted they she changed it because “it didn’t suit him“.

We’re still waiting on a big reveal, but for now, the 24-year-old has only shown fans his adorable chubby baby legs.

Baby Webster makes another IG cameo

On Wednesday (13 July 2022), the mother-of-two took to social media to promote the release of Kylie Baby’s new product, Soothing Balm.

Kylie Jenner demonstrates the balm on son Baby Webster in an Instagram Story, who can be seen wiggling around in a green bodysuit.

“Let’s put it on your toes,” she whispers to him in her baby voice. “Let’s put it on your feetsies, and you’re the softest baby in the world.”

We can’t see his face, but we’re already getting baby fever.

Fans speculate his name is Jacob

New theories about Baby Webster’s name surfaced last month, with fans speculating he was renamed Jacob.

Kardashian-Jenner fans fished out clues from Kylie’s Instagram posts, the first being her Mother’s Day montage. The reality star uploaded a short video to the song To My Daughter by an artist called My Best Friend Jacob, leaving fans to wonder it it was a hint.

The second tease came from her Father’s Day Instagram Story dedicated to Travis Scott. Kylie threw a party for her beau, and eagle-eyed fans spotted an stick figure artwork in the background, presumably drawn by Stormi.

The larger stick figure was clearly labelled “Daddy”, while the smaller one was reportedly named “Jacob”. The photo wasn’t clear, but it looked more like “Stormi”. She’s only four years old, so you can’t blame her poor handwriting.

“She’s a Twilight stan,” says Twitter

If she renamed her son to Jacob, it’s the ultimate sign that she was a Twihard, and more specifically, a Jacob Black stan. Taylor Lautner portrayed the werewolf, making the transition from Wolf a complete confession for the fan-favourite character.

Kendall and Kylie attended Twilight premieres, and were reportedly inspired by the books to release their own novel, Rebels: City of Indra, in 2014. The socialite also gutted after the series ended:

May the love for Jacob Black and Twilight live on forever.

