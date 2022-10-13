









Wave goodbye to Kylie Jenner‘s hair extensions, as she has pledged to grow out her natural locks. She took to Instagram to document her hair journey as she embraces her shoulder-length barnet, and fans are loving it.

From green to blonde to brown, there’s not many hair colors Kylie hasn’t tried before. As she gets used to life as a mom-of-two, the Kardashian sister is spending less time getting her hair done, and more hours being au naturel.

Now over a year into her hair health journey, it’s clear just how well she has been taking care of her barnet. Let’s revisit some of Kylie’s colourful hairstyles from the past, compared to the black bob she proudly shows off today.

Kylie Jenner’s hair journey

Kylie took to Instagram stories on October 10th, where she revealed natural hair which reached just below her shoulders. She revealed that “this is how we’re doing” after a year of a hair health journey.

Showing off her bouncy barnet, the Kardashian sister took a video in a mirror while wearing a seamless black bra. The entire journey started in August 2021, when she told IG followers that she is starting her hair transformation, and said:

I’m really thrilled about it. I just am always bleaching my hair. I never give it a break, so now that I’m back to my natural color, I am going to start this journey.

It was in 2020 when Kylie first revealed her locks without any extensions or wigs, during an Instagram Live with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. She admitted that it was the “first time I’ve worn my natural hair”.

Her iconic green locks in 2015

Remember when Kylie literally had green hair back in 2015? Well, it’s not the only dramatic color she has dyed her hair. Blue, purple, pink, yellow, platinum blond, and silver ‘dos were also major looks she sported over the years.

She went green after her blue barnet, and donned her new look for the first time at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie opening in September 2015. Earlier that day, Kylie had walked for Kanye’s Yeezy SS16 fashion show

It all started when the reality TV personality and KYLIE SKKN owner turned 15 and explored the fashionable ombré train, making the leap from blonde to electric blue in a matter of months.

She has gone au naturel

Kylie has now ditched the colorful hair colors and has kept her hair its natural dark shade of brown for more than a year. Gone are the days when she rocked pink wigs, platinum blonde hair extensions and colorful weaves…

In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, Kylie admitted she had an “addiction” to switching up her hair color because she “loves feeling different”. Fast-forward seven years and she has a whole new take on keeping things natural.

Although she still regularly wears hair extensions, The Kardashians star is getting more comfortable with her real barnet, and fans are absolutely obsessed with how natural Kylie looks!

