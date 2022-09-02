Kylie Jenner stuns in photoshoot but all eyes are on Stormi 'the professional'











Kylie Jenner gave TikTok fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her The Kardashians photoshoot, which saw an adorable Stormi lend her a hand.

We’re counting the days until the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, and with just 20 days left at the time of writing, the clan sure knows how to hype up the excitement.

The makeup guru took fans to the promo shoot but was still on mom duties as she posed up a storm. Stormi was on-set to learn a few things and even helped Kylie get a good shot.

Season 1 had limited footage of the mother-of-two most likely because due to her pregnancy, which she preferred to keep private. The latest trailer, however, has hinted that she’ll be discussing her post-partum difficulties, such as “crying non-stop for three weeks.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Stormi’s smile lights up the room

In the behind-the-scenes TikTok, Kylie shows off her clothing options for the official shoot but ultimately opted for a black halter neck gown with cut-outs, as spotted in the first stunning promo photo released on September 1.

What fans haven’t seen are images of her brown ruched midi dress, which she wears during her ad line: “Round 2: The Kardashians is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.”

Kylie is known for her flawless photos as Instagram queen, so have you ever wondered how she captures the perfect moment? Stormi is her secret weapon.

As the staff directs her modeling technique, the photographer asks the four-year-old to “make mommy laugh”. Stormi had no jokes up her sleeve, but her smile was seemingly enough to make the entire room chuckle.

Kylie may be the star of the show, but Stormi is the real talent according to fans.

“STORMI THE PROFESSIONALOKAYYY,” a follower commented.

A second fan was just as obsessed with her as we are: “STORMI IS SO PRETTY OMG.”

“The way Stormi was so still amazes me, my son would’ve been all over the place” another added. She got the skills from her mother, of course.

Stormi could face some competition over Kylie Cosmetics’ inheritance

Kylie’s BTS footage comes just a week after a hilarious KUWTK clip resurfaced on TikTok. Scott explained that the young businesswoman once proposed the possible idea of handing her makeup empire to Penelope.

“Listen, I’ve always loved you,” Kylie told her niece. “But honestly, now’s the time to really start bonding with me. Kylie Cosmetics could be yours one day.”

But the 10-year-old had ideas of her own. “Yeah, Poosh Cosmetics does have a better ring,” she replied in reference to Kourtney’s lifestyle website.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

